Space Invaders: Invincible Collection: Arcade-Sammlung aus vier Jahrzehnten veröffentlicht

Am 17. August 2021 haben ININ Games und Taito die Space Invaders: Invincible Collection
für Nintendo Switch veröffentlicht
. Der Download der Arcade-Sammlung via eShop
kostet 59,99 Euro und beinhaltet folgende elf Titel:
- Space Invaders in schwarzweiß (1978)
- Space Invaders in Farbe (1978)
- Space Invaders Part II (1979)
- Lunar Rescue (1979)
- Space Cyclone (1980)
- Majestic Twelve: The Space Invaders Part IV (1990)
- Super Space Invaders ’91 (1990)
- Space Invaders DX (1994)
- Arkanoid vs Space Invaders (2016)
- Space Invaders Extreme (2018)
- Space Invaders Gigamax 4 SE (2018)
Über Strictly Limited Games
ist die Spielesammlung zudem als physische Limited Edition, Collector's Edition und Ultra Collector's Edition erhältlich.
Screenshot - Space Invaders: Invincible Collection (Switch)
