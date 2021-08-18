 

Space Invaders: Invincible Collection: Arcade-Sammlung aus vier Jahrzehnten veröffentlicht

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
von ,

Space Invaders: Invincible Collection - Arcade-Sammlung aus vier Jahrzehnten veröffentlicht

Space Invaders: Invincible Collection (Arcade-Action) von ININ Games / Strictly Limited Games
Space Invaders: Invincible Collection (Arcade-Action) von ININ Games / Strictly Limited Games - Bildquelle: ININ Games / Strictly Limited Games
Am 17. August 2021 haben ININ Games und Taito die Space Invaders: Invincible Collection für Nintendo Switch veröffentlicht. Der Download der Arcade-Sammlung via eShop kostet 59,99 Euro und beinhaltet folgende elf Titel:
  • Space Invaders in schwarzweiß (1978)
  • Space Invaders in Farbe (1978)
  • Space Invaders Part II (1979)
  • Lunar Rescue (1979)
  • Space Cyclone (1980)
  • Majestic Twelve: The Space Invaders Part IV (1990)
  • Super Space Invaders ’91 (1990)
  • Space Invaders DX (1994)
  • Arkanoid vs Space Invaders (2016)
  • Space Invaders Extreme (2018)
  • Space Invaders Gigamax 4 SE (2018)

Über Strictly Limited Games ist die Spielesammlung zudem als physische Limited Edition, Collector's Edition und Ultra Collector's Edition erhältlich.



Screenshot - Space Invaders: Invincible Collection (Switch)

Screenshot - Space Invaders: Invincible Collection (Switch)

Screenshot - Space Invaders: Invincible Collection (Switch)

Screenshot - Space Invaders: Invincible Collection (Switch)

Screenshot - Space Invaders: Invincible Collection (Switch)

Screenshot - Space Invaders: Invincible Collection (Switch)

Screenshot - Space Invaders: Invincible Collection (Switch)

Screenshot - Space Invaders: Invincible Collection (Switch)

Screenshot - Space Invaders: Invincible Collection (Switch)

Screenshot - Space Invaders: Invincible Collection (Switch)

Screenshot - Space Invaders: Invincible Collection (Switch)

Screenshot - Space Invaders: Invincible Collection (Switch)

Screenshot - Space Invaders: Invincible Collection (Switch)

Screenshot - Space Invaders: Invincible Collection (Switch)

Screenshot - Space Invaders: Invincible Collection (Switch)

Screenshot - Space Invaders: Invincible Collection (Switch)


Quelle: ININ Games / Taito / Strictly Limited Games
Anzeige: Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch) 44,99 ● Apple TV 4K (64GB) 179,00 ● Ring Fit Adventure 64,99

Kommentare

Wolfen schrieb am
Irgendwie gefällt mir diese Collection.
Nur schade, dass man nicht noch das Spiel "Space Raiders" vom Gamecube eingefügt hat. Kein gutes Spiel, aber der Vollständigkeit halber.
schrieb am