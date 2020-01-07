 

Paranormal HK: Horrorspiel über urbane Legenden in Hong Kong

Ghost Pie Studio und GameraGame haben das Horrorspiel Paranormal HK am 6. Januar 2020 für PC veröffentlicht. Eine Umsetzung für PlayStation 4 befindet sich ebenfalls in Arbeit. Auf Steam wird bis zum 13. Januar noch ein Launch-Rabatt von zehn Prozent auf den regulären Verkaufspreis gewährt (9,71 Euro statt 10,79 Euro). Die bisherigen Nutzerreviews sind "größtenteils positiv" (aktuell sind 78 Prozent von 220 Reviews positiv).

Paranormal HK ist ein Horrorspiel über urbane Legenden in Hong Kong, in dem man sich auf die Suche nach der vermissten Schauspielerin Kathy begibt, die bei Filmaufnahmen für einen übersinnlichen Kurzfilm während des Hungry Ghost Festivals in Kowloon mitsamt ihrer Crew verschwunden ist. Hier eine Kostprobe:

Letztes aktuelles Video: Trailer


Quelle: Ghost Pie Studio / GameraGame / Steam

