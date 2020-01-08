 

Exit the Gungeon: Vormals exklusives Apple-Arcade-Spiel wird für PC und Konsolen umgesetzt

Exit the Gungeon
Entwickler:
Publisher: Dodge Roll Games
Release:
19.09.2019
19.09.2019
19.09.2019
2020
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
von ,

Exit the Gungeon () von Dodge Roll Games
Exit the Gungeon () von Dodge Roll Games - Bildquelle: Dodge Roll Games
Dodge Roll Games freut sich auf Twitter über drei Millionen verkaufte Exemplare seiner Arcade-Action Enter the Gungeon. Das Team nimmt diese Marke zum Anlass, auch Neuigkeiten zum Serien-Ableger Exit the Gungeon anzukündigen: Das Spiel war bislang exklusiv für Apple Arcade erhältlich, soll dem Tweet nach aber noch zu Beginn des Jahres für PC und nicht näher bekannte Konsolen erscheinen.



Und damit hat man noch nicht genug: Auch Spielhallen werden Anfang 2020 mit einem eigenen Spiel zur Serie beehrt: Dort soll der Titel Exit the Gungeon: House of the Gundead für viele eingeworfene Münzen sorgen:

Quelle: Offizieller Twitter-Auftritt

