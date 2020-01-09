The Tale of Doris & the Dragon - Episode 2: Das Pixelart-Adventure wird im Februar fortgesetzt

Im Februar 2020 will das Londoner Entwicklerstudio Arrogant Pixel
sein Point'n'Click-Adventure The Tale of Doris & the Dragon - Episode 2
für PC (Steam
) veröffentlichen. Umsetzungen für Android und iOS befinden sich ebenfalls in der Mache. Der Vorgänger wurde im September 2016 auf Steam
veröffentlicht und positiv aufgenommen (94 Prozent von 43 Nutzerreviews sind aktuell positiv).
Im Nachfolger geht Doris' jenseitige Suche nach ihrem vermissten Ehemann Albert weiter. Auch Drache Norb ist erneut mit von der Partie. Inhaltlich soll die Fortsetzung drei- bis viermal so umfangreich wie der erste Teil sein. Neben neuen Charakteren und Schauplätzen werden auch bessere Animationen sowie eine vollständige englische Vertonung versprochen. Hier ein Vorgeschmack:
Letztes aktuelles Video: Spielszenen-Trailer
Screenshot - The Tale of Doris & the Dragon - Episode 2 (PC)
