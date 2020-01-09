Code Shifter: Pixeliges Action-Spiel mit Figuren-Crossover von Arc System Works

Ein Release im Westen soll "bald" folgen. Vertreten sind u.a. Charaktere aus Guilty Gear, BlazBlue und der River-City-Serie. Insgesamt kommt der Titel auf 100 Figuren-Auftritte, deren spezielle Fähigkeiten für die unterschiedlichen Levels nötig werden. Wirklich spielbar scheinen aber "nur" 30 davon zu sein. Zusätzlich zum Einzelspieler-Abenteuer gibt es das Brawler-Minispiel "Colorful Fighters", in dem bis zu vier Teilnehmer im Free-for-all antreten. Die Geschichte versetzt den Spieler in die Rolle der Software-Entwicklerin Stella. Nach zahlreichen Bugs kurz vor der Deadline steigt sie einfach selbst in ihr Spiel ein, um die Fehler nicht mittels Code-Änderungen, sondern mit guter alter handfester Gewalt auszubügeln. Die offizielle Website erklärt:"Fight against other CPU controlled characters in the Ex Stages of the main story to unlock more playable characters! Try and unlock all 30 playable characters and win in epic brawling battles!! (...) Stella, whips up a debug program: "Code Shifter", that let's her avatar "Sera" dive into the program and start fixing things up. Will Stella and her coworkers be able to find the origin of these bugs and deliver the game before the launch date?"Letztes aktuelles Video: Promotional Video japanisch