Xbox Game Studios: Remaster von Day of the Tentacle, Full Throttle und Grim Fandango auch für Xbox (Game Pass)

Remaster von Day of the Tentacle, Full Throttle und Grim Fandango erscheinen für Xbox und via Game Pass

Xbox Game Studios (Unternehmen) von Microsoft
Xbox Game Studios (Unternehmen) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Double Fine Productions (zugehörig zu den Xbox Game Studios) wird Day of the Tentacle Remastered, Full Throttle Remastered und Grim Fandango Remastered am 29. Oktober 2020 auch für Xbox veröffentlichen - sowie im Microsoft Store für Windows 10 und via Xbox Game Pass für PC, Konsole und xCloud (Ultimate). Bisher waren die drei Remaster der LucasArts-Klassiker für PC, Mac, Linux, PlayStation 4, PS Vita und mobile Plattformen erhältlich.

  • "Originally released by LucasArts in 1993 as a sequel to Ron Gilbert's ground breaking Maniac Mansion, Day of the Tentacle is a mind-bending, time travel, cartoon puzzle adventure game in which three unlikely friends work together to prevent an evil mutated purple tentacle from taking over the world!
  • Originally released by LucasArts in 1995, Full Throttle is a classic graphic adventure game from industry legend Tim Schafer, telling the story of Ben Throttle; butt-kicking leader of biker gang the Polecats, who gets caught up in a tale of Motorcycles, Mayhem, and Murder.
  • One of the most acclaimed adventure games of all time is now back, better than ever. Grim Fandango‘s epic story of four years in the after-life of Manny Calavera, travel agent to the dead, has been remastered to look, sound, and control even better than when it won countless awards and was considered one of the best games of the year upon its original launch. Grim Fandango still stands as a classic of the genre, with unforgettable characters and unique combination of film noir and Mexican folklore."

Double Fine Productions arbeitet derzeit an Psychonauts 2 und an "anderen Titeln".

Quelle: Microsoft

