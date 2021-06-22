 

Xbox Game Studios: Portal-Designerin Kim Swift an Bord

Die Xbox Game Studios verzeichnen einen weiteren prominenten Zugang: Zwar wurde kein weiteres Studio übernommen, aber mit Kim Swift gibt es eine prominente Verstärkung, die vor allem als Lead Designerin des genialen Rätsel-Abenteuers Portal bzw. dem Konzept von Narbacular Drop auf sich aufmerksam machte. Bei "Team Xbox" soll sie jetzt das Publishing-Programm unterstützen. Zu ihren Aufgaben wird die "Beschleunigung von Innovationen" und die Zusammenarbeit mit unabhängigen Studios gehören, die Spiele für die Cloud entwickeln sollen.

Swift hatte Valve 2012 verlassen, um ihr neues Knobelspiel Quantum Conundrum über Square Enix zu veröffentlichen. Zuvor war sie noch in Valve-Projekte wie die Zusatzepisoden von Half-Life 2 und Left 4 Dead 2 eingespannt. Anschließend zog sie weiter zu Amazon und EA Motive, wo sie auch an der Kampagne von Star Wars: Battlefront 2 mitwirkte. Dort arbeitet man jüngsten Gerüchten zufolge an einer Wiederbelebung von Dead Space.
