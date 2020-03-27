Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs. Maxiboost On: Automaten-Umsetzung startet im Juli; Testlauf im April

Die "Auserwählten" werden am 17. April über ihre Teilnahmemöglichkeit benachrichtigt. Im Testlauf enthalten sind bereits 183 Kampfanzüge, 36 Stages sowie die Modi “Player Match”, “Casual Match” und “Free Battle”. Ursprünglich erschien der Titel im Jahr 2010 exklusiv in Japan und wurde für die Spielhalle produziert.
Neben dem Vier-Spieler-Koop-Modus beinhaltet das Spiel PvP-Kämpfe und 183 Mobile Suits aus 36 verschiedenen Versionen. Damit soll es problemlos möglich seinen, die Mech-Action auf den bevorzugten Spielstil anzupassen. Hier ein Überblick über die Features der erweiterten PS4-Vollversion:
- "Two-versus-Two High-Speed Team Battles – Arm each unit with a staggering variety of gear. Master a variety of actions. Cooperation is the key to victory. Lay waste to rivals with your trusty ally by your side.
- Three Extreme Burst Systems – Master three Extreme Burst systems to strategically dismantle foes along with your ally.
- Fighting Burst – Enhanced close-quarters abilities. Break your opponent’s guard with melee attacks.
- Shooting Burst – Gives ranged attacks an edge. Boosted reload speed.
- Extended Burst – Turn the tables in times of crisis. When taking damage, use an EX Burst to get back on track.
- More Game Modes – Tons of modes for deploying solo.
- Maxiboost Mission – Complete missions in exchange for upgrade data. Acquire upgrade data to customize your Mobile Suit. Feeling brave? Try your hand at a harder mission!
- Branch Battle – Difficulty varies with route. Choose wisely… Also supports split-screen gameplay. (Free Battle also supports split-screen.)
- Online Battles – Fight online and test your skills against rivals from across the globe.
- Player Match – Create a session for head-to-head action.
- Rank Match – Fight for glory in ranked matches.
- Casual Match – For those who just want to jump in a fight.
- Replay Functionality – Study your rivals for the showdown to come.
- Offline Battles
- LAN Battle – Connect your PlayStation 4 systems via Ethernet cable for offline two-on-two team battles.
- Limitless Customization
- Navigator Characters – Enjoy the Battle nad Player Navigator Sets ported straight from the arcade.
- Additional Costumes – Rack up play sessions to unlock dazzling costumes.
- Titles – Collect parts and customize. Enjoy a vast library of exciting titles.
- Gauge Designs and Emblems – Gauge designs add depth to your battle experience.
- New Playable Mobile Suits – Introducing exclusive units not in the arcade roster. The total unit count now comes out to 185.
- Zaku Amazing (piloted by Tatsuya Yuuki) – A diverse ranged arsenal plus lethal melee mastery. The Crimson Comet storms onto the scene.
- Montero (piloted by Klim Nick) – The Beam Javelin combines offense and defense into a single devastating weapon."
Erste Spielszenen von Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs. Maxiboost On hält der Ankündigungstrailer bereit.
