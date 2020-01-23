 

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf: Netflix bestätigt Anime-Filmprojekt

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf - Netflix bestätigt Anime-Filmprojekt

Netflix hat die Gerüchte bestätigt, wonach sich mit The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf ein Anime-Projekt in Produktion befindet. Wie DualShockers schreibt, hat der Streaming-Anbieter via Twitter reagiert, weil der geplante Film bereits bei der Writers Guild of America gelistet wurde.

In das Projekt sind mit Lauren Hissrich and Beau De Mayo Personen involviert, die auch maßgeblich an der TV-Serie mit Henry Cavill beteiligt sind. Darüber hinaus ist auch Studio Mir an Bord, das u.a. für The Legend of Korra verantwortlich zeichnet. Der Film soll sich grob um eine neue Bedrohung drehen, die es auf den Kontinent der Witcher-Welt abgesehen hat. Wann der Anime-Film erscheinen soll, wird allerdings noch nicht verraten.


Quelle: DualShockers, Twitter

