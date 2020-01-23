The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf: Netflix bestätigt Anime-Filmprojekt

In das Projekt sind mit Lauren Hissrich and Beau De Mayo Personen involviert, die auch maßgeblich an der TV-Serie mit Henry Cavill beteiligt sind. Darüber hinaus ist auch Studio Mir an Bord, das u.a. für The Legend of Korra verantwortlich zeichnet. Der Film soll sich grob um eine neue Bedrohung drehen, die es auf den Kontinent der Witcher-Welt abgesehen hat. Wann der Anime-Film erscheinen soll, wird allerdings noch nicht verraten.
The rumors are true, a new Witcher story is in the works! The anime film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, will take us back to a new threat facing the Continent. Brought to you by the Witcher team @LHissrich and @BeauDeMayo, and Studio Mir the studio behind Legend of Korra.
— NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 22, 2020