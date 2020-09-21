Soldat 2: Worms mit Militärbezug: 2,5D-Multiplayer-Shooter macht sich bereit für den Early Access

Bereits 30 Monate arbeitet Ein-Mann-Entwickler Michal “MM” Marcinkowski an dem Spiel, so die Pressemitteilung. Soldat 2 soll auf dem grundlegenden Spielerlebnis und -gefühl von Soldat aufbauen und neue Inhalte sowie 2,5D-Grafik bieten. Anpassung und Modifikation werden ein Kernmerkmal sein. Hinzu kommen prozedural generierte Levels, ein Editor für eigenhändig erstellte Levels, benutzerdefinierte Spielregeln, Ragdoll-Physik und ein Kampfsimulator-Sandkasten - sowie realistische Waffen und militärische Ausrüstung. Soldat 2 soll eine leistungsstarke Plattform für individuell erstellte Inhalte, Mods und andere Soldat-ähnliche Spiele werden.
"Soldat 2 is back in a new, 3D look, but it stays true to its roots with: a high-skill ceiling, high-speed physics-based movement and all the different weapons combined with ragdoll violence.
- Besides recreating what made Soldat great there are new guns, maps, game modes and experimental features like motorbikes, battle royale and an agar.io inspired gamemode in which you can become a giant”.- says the creator Michal “MM” Marcinkowski.
'The Soldat 1 movement inspired many games including N and was analyzed in the book 'Game Feel' by Steve Swink. I'm happy to have recreated it in Soldat 2 and expanded for even more skill-based fun!' - he adds."