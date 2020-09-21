 

Soldat 2: Worms mit Militärbezug: 2,5D-Multiplayer-Shooter macht sich bereit für den Early Access

Soldat 2
Entwickler: Transhuman Design
Publisher: Transhuman Design
Release:
kein Termin
Early Access:
Q2 2020
Soldat 2 erscheint morgen im Early Access

Soldat 2 (Plattformer) von Transhuman Design
Soldat 2 (Plattformer) von Transhuman Design - Bildquelle: Transhuman Design
Anfang 2000 sorgte der 2D-Multiplayer-Shooter Soldat für viel explosiven Spaß auf LAN-Partys und bei Online-Partien. Das Spiel, das an Worms mit Militärbezug erinnert, bekommt am morgigen Dienstag, 22. September 2020 einen Nachfolger. Soldat 2 startet dann vorerst auf Steam in den Early Access, inklusive Online-Multiplayer-Modus mit dedizierten Servern.



Bereits 30 Monate arbeitet Ein-Mann-Entwickler Michal “MM” Marcinkowski an dem Spiel, so die Pressemitteilung. Soldat 2 soll auf dem grundlegenden Spielerlebnis und -gefühl von Soldat aufbauen und neue Inhalte sowie 2,5D-Grafik bieten. Anpassung und Modifikation werden ein Kernmerkmal sein. Hinzu kommen prozedural generierte Levels, ein Editor für eigenhändig erstellte Levels, benutzerdefinierte Spielregeln, Ragdoll-Physik und ein Kampfsimulator-Sandkasten - sowie realistische Waffen und militärische Ausrüstung. Soldat 2 soll eine leistungsstarke Plattform für individuell erstellte Inhalte, Mods und andere Soldat-ähnliche Spiele werden.

"Soldat 2 is back in a new, 3D look, but it stays true to its roots with: a high-skill ceiling, high-speed physics-based movement and all the different weapons combined with ragdoll violence.
- Besides recreating what made Soldat great there are new guns, maps, game modes and experimental features like motorbikes, battle royale and an agar.io inspired gamemode in which you can become a giant”.- says the creator Michal “MM” Marcinkowski.

'The Soldat 1 movement inspired many games including N and was analyzed in the book 'Game Feel' by Steve Swink. I'm happy to have recreated it in Soldat 2 and expanded for even more skill-based fun!' - he adds."

Quelle: Pressemitteilung

