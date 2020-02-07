Ven VR Adventure: 3D-Plattformer für VR-Systeme angekündigt

Abseits der Kampagne wird außerdem ein Time-Trial-Modus mit weltweiten Online-Bestenlisten in Aussicht gestellt. Zu den Features heißt es bei der Spielbeschreibung auf Steam:
- Take on an adventure through a magical land.
- Enter the world of Ven thanks to VR technology, where you can look around in every direction, lean forward/backward, and zoom in and out to enjoy an extraordinary immersion experience.
- Team up and work closely with Ven and use everything you can to save his world. Be the hero who helps Ven save his planet from destruction.
- Submerge yourself in a world of magic, invaded by machines and deadly enemies, full of traps and dangers.
- Save all of Ven’s little companions.
- Challenge yourself by trying to finish each level in a time trial mode and many other modes, comparing your performance against a global leaderboards.
- Perfect for players who are just starting their adventure with VR as well as those who are looking for challenge
Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankuendigungstrailer