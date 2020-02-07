Ven VR Adventure: 3D-Plattformer für VR-Systeme angekündigt

Screenshot - Ven VR Adventure (HTCVive) Screenshot - Ven VR Adventure (HTCVive) Screenshot - Ven VR Adventure (HTCVive) Screenshot - Ven VR Adventure (HTCVive) Screenshot - Ven VR Adventure (HTCVive)

Take on an adventure through a magical land.

Enter the world of Ven thanks to VR technology, where you can look around in every direction, lean forward/backward, and zoom in and out to enjoy an extraordinary immersion experience.

Team up and work closely with Ven and use everything you can to save his world. Be the hero who helps Ven save his planet from destruction.

Submerge yourself in a world of magic, invaded by machines and deadly enemies, full of traps and dangers.

Save all of Ven’s little companions.

Challenge yourself by trying to finish each level in a time trial mode and many other modes, comparing your performance against a global leaderboards.

Perfect for players who are just starting their adventure with VR as well as those who are looking for challenge

Mit Ven VR Adventure hat das polnische Studio Monologic Games einen 3D-Plattformer angekündigt, der im Sommer für HTC Vive, Oculus Rift und PSVR erscheinen soll. Dort hilft man in der Rolle eines intergalaktischen Polizisten dem fuchsartigen Ven, um gegen Bruce Nelson sowie dessen üble Schergen vorzugehen und die magische Welt vor der drohenden Unterjochung zu bewahren. Gleichzeitig muss man versuchen, nicht nur die zahlreichen Fallen zu überwinden, sondern auch Vens kleine Begleiter zu retten. Man steuert hier also nicht nur den tierischen Helden, sondern kann ihn z.B. auch mit den eigenen Händen tätscheln und sicher auch von außen mit der Umgebung interagieren, um ihm zu helfen.Abseits der Kampagne wird außerdem ein Time-Trial-Modus mit weltweiten Online-Bestenlisten in Aussicht gestellt. Zu den Features heißt es bei der Spielbeschreibung auf Steam:Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankuendigungstrailer