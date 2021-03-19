 

Resident Evil Village: Zweite Demo für alle Plattformen und weitere Showcase-Events geplant

Resident Evil Village
Entwickler:
Publisher: Capcom
Release:
07.05.2021
07.05.2021
07.05.2021
07.05.2021
07.05.2021
Resident Evil Village
von ,

Resident Evil Village: Zweite Demo für alle Plattformen und weitere Showcase-Events geplant

Resident Evil Village (Action-Adventure) von Capcom
Resident Evil Village (Action-Adventure) von Capcom - Bildquelle: Bildmaterial aus Resident Evil 7: Kein Held
Capcom plant offenbar eine zweite Demo zu Resident Evil Village (ab 69,99 bei vorbestellen) zu veröffentlichen. Das soll der Publisher nach Angaben von Alex Aniel (cvxfreak, Limited Run Games) in der jüngsten Ausgabe der Famitsu in einem Special zum 25-jährigen Jubiläum der Reihe bestätigt haben. Demnach wird die neue Probeversion im Gegensatz zur PS5-exklusiven Maiden-Demo nicht nur für alle Plattformen veröffentlicht, sondern soll auch tatsächlich einen Ausschnitt aus dem finalen Spiel beinhalten, das am 7. Mai erscheint.

Wie Gamingbolt in Anlehnung auf Aniels Twitter-Beiträge weiter schreibt, plant Capcom darüber hinaus noch weitere Showcase-Events zu Resident Evil, die sich zum einen um Village und zum anderen das besagte Serien-Jubiläum drehen sollen.


Letztes aktuelles Video: Alle Fakten im Überblick

Quelle: Gamingbolt
Resident Evil Village
