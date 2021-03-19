Resident Evil Village: Zweite Demo für alle Plattformen und weitere Showcase-Events geplant

Wie Gamingbolt in Anlehnung auf Aniels Twitter-Beiträge weiter schreibt, plant Capcom darüber hinaus noch weitere Showcase-Events zu Resident Evil, die sich zum einen um Village und zum anderen das besagte Serien-Jubiläum drehen sollen.
Reading the Famitsu coverage for the Resident Evil 25th Anniversary now.
Capcom confirms that more Resident Evil-related showcase events for both Village and the 25th Anniversary are planned. #REBHFun
— Alex Aniel (@cvxfreak) March 17, 2021
Capcom also confirms in Famitsu that the next Resident Evil Village demo after MAIDEN will feature a portion taken from the final game, unlike MAIDEN, which is purely a visual demo that was meant to be a technical showcase.#REBHFun
— Alex Aniel (@cvxfreak) March 17, 2021
Letztes aktuelles Video: Alle Fakten im Überblick