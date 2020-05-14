Red Wings: Aces of the Sky: Der Rote Baron macht sich abflugbereit

Am 21. Mai 2020 wird All in! Games seine im Ersten Weltkrieg verortete Luftkampf-Action Red Wings: Aces of the Sky
auf Nintendo Switch abheben lassen. Die Umsetzungen für PC (Steam
), PlayStation 4 und Xbox One sollen im Lauf des Jahres folgen. Im Spiel übernimmt man die Rolle eines Piloten, der gerne in das Geschwader des Roten Barons (Manfred von Richthofen) aufgenommen werden möchte.
Die Entwickler versprechen eine Mischung aus historischen Elementen und übertriebenen, comicartigen Passagen. So sollen die Ereignisse im Spiel mit Zitaten aus echten Briefen von Piloten aus dem Ersten Weltkrieg kombiniert werden. Mehr als zehn Flugzeuge wird man steuern können, wobei das Spiel primär auf Action ausgelegt sein wird. Auch ein lokaler (kooperativer) Mehrspieler-Modus ist geplant. Mehr dazu auf der offiziellen Website
und im folgenden Übersichts-Video:
Letztes aktuelles Video: Overview Trailer Switch
