Red Wings: Aces of the Sky: Der Rote Baron fliegt auch auf PC, PS4 und Xbox One

Am 13. Oktober 2020 haben All in! Games die im ersten Weltkrieg verortete und bereits seit Mai für Nintendo Switch erhältliche Luftkampf-Action Red Wings: Aces of the Sky
auch für PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One veröffentlicht. Im Microsoft Store
und auf Steam
, wo die Nutzerreviews bisher "ausgeglichen" ausfallen, sind kostenlose Tesversionen erhältlich, im PlayStation Store
nicht. Das Upgrade auf die Vollversion kostet auf Valves Download-Portal aktuell 13,43 Euro statt 16,79 Euro. Für die Konsolenfassungen werden jeweils 19,99 Euro fällig. Die Switch-Version kann derzeit hingegen zum halben Preis (9,99 Euro) im eShop
erstanden werden.
In der Spielbeschreibung heißt es: "Red Wings: Aces of the Sky ist ein dynamisches Actionspiel, das unglaubliche Schlachten wie aus dem Geschichtsbuch in einen innovativen Arcade-Gameplay-Stil verpackt. Bring deine Gegner mit deinen einzigartigen Fähigkeiten zu Boden, entwickle deine tödliche Piloten-Treffsicherheit und werde zum wahren Fliegerass der Lüfte. Werde Zeuge von der Geburt, dem Aufstieg und dem Fall des Roten Barons Manfred von Richthofen - des ultimativen Helden des ersten Weltkriegs, der sich 80 Luftsiege ans Revers heften durfte. Werde Teil seiner Fliegerstaffel oder zu seinem Erzrivalen. Wähle eines von über 10 historischen Kampfflugzeugen der Entente-Mächte oder des Dreibunds. Heb ab und erlebe eine einzigartige Mischung aus historischen Ereignissen und fantastischen Abenteuern im Comicstil. Lade Freunde ins Spiel ein, um gemeinsam zu spielen. Im Koop-Modus erwartet euch Nervenkitzel in schwindelnder Höhe!"
Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch Trailer PC PS4 Xbox One
