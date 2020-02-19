Liz: The Tower and the Grimoire: Fantasy-Rollenspiel auf Steam erschienen

Kagura Games
und Clymenia haben das 2D-Fantasy-Rollenspiel Liz: The Tower and the Grimoire
am 14. Februar 2020 für PC (Steam
) veröffentlicht. Aktuell wird noch ein Launch-Rabatt von zehn Prozent auf den regulären Verkaufspreis gewährt (11,24 Euro statt 12,49 Euro). Die bisherigen Nutzerreviews sind "sehr positiv" (derzeit sind 89 Prozent von 96 Reviews positiv).
Im Spiel verfolgen Hexe Liv und ihre Mentorin Aisha den Dieb eines magischen Zauberbuchs. Doch kurz vor der Stadt Bramach trennen sich ihre Wege. Die Macher versprechen eine klassische Rollenspielerfahrung, rundenbasierte Kämpfe und Crafting-Elemente. Hier ein Vorgeschmack:
Letztes aktuelles Video: Trailer
Screenshot - Liz: The Tower and the Grimoire (PC)
