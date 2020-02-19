 

Liz: The Tower and the Grimoire: Fantasy-Rollenspiel auf Steam erschienen

Liz: The Tower and the Grimoire
Rollenspiel
Entwickler: Clymenia
Publisher: Kagura Games
Release:
14.02.2020
von ,

Liz: The Tower and the Grimoire - Fantasy-Rollenspiel auf Steam erschienen

Liz: The Tower and the Grimoire (Rollenspiel) von Kagura Games
Liz: The Tower and the Grimoire (Rollenspiel) von Kagura Games - Bildquelle: Kagura Games
Kagura Games und Clymenia haben das 2D-Fantasy-Rollenspiel Liz: The Tower and the Grimoire am 14. Februar 2020 für PC (Steam) veröffentlicht. Aktuell wird noch ein Launch-Rabatt von zehn Prozent auf den regulären Verkaufspreis gewährt (11,24 Euro statt 12,49 Euro). Die bisherigen Nutzerreviews sind "sehr positiv" (derzeit sind 89 Prozent von 96 Reviews positiv).

Im Spiel verfolgen Hexe Liv und ihre Mentorin Aisha den Dieb eines magischen Zauberbuchs. Doch kurz vor der Stadt Bramach trennen sich ihre Wege. Die Macher versprechen eine klassische Rollenspielerfahrung, rundenbasierte Kämpfe und Crafting-Elemente. Hier ein Vorgeschmack:

Letztes aktuelles Video: Trailer


Quelle: Kagura Games / Clymenia / Steam

Kommentare

schrieb am