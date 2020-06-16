 

Gestalt: Steam & Cinder: Erste bewegte Szenen aus dem Steampunk-Plattformer; Demo geplant

Gestalt: Steam & Cinder
Publisher: Sold Out
Release:
2020
von ,

Gestalt - Steam & Cinder: Erste bewegte Szenen aus dem Steampunk-Plattformer; Demo geplant

Gestalt: Steam & Cinder (Plattformer) von Sold Out
Gestalt: Steam & Cinder (Plattformer) von Sold Out - Bildquelle: Sold Out
Gestalt: Steam & Cinder nimmt langsam Gestalt an: Ein Spielszenen-Trailer gewährt erste Einblicke in den Steampunk-Plattformer von Entwickler Metamorphosis Games und Publisher Sold Out. Das Spiel soll 2020 für PC (Steam) sowie auf PlayStation 4, Xbox One und Nintendo Switch erscheinen. Eine Steam-Demo wird laut Gematsu.com vom 16. bis 22. Juni erhältlich sein, im Rahmen des "Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition".



Als Aletheia wird man in der dampfgetriebenen Stadt Canaan unterwegs sein, wo man Jahrhunderte alte Verschwörungen aufdeckt, gigantische Maschinen, Automata, bekämpft und den Aufsehern der Stadt, als das Comitium bekannt, einen Strich durch die Rechnung macht. Dabei trifft man Entscheidungen, die offenbar den Verlauf der Handlung beeinflussen, während man Aletheias Fähigkeiten entwickelt und sich zahlreiche Kombos für den Fern- und Nahkampf aneignet.

Bild

Screenshot - Gestalt: Steam & Cinder (PC)

"Key Features

  • Nuanced Combat System – Unleash Aletheia’s inner power, grow stronger, and engage in deep and varied combat, mastering a vast range of melee combos and ranged revolver attacks in uncompromising action.
  • Riveting Narrative Encounter a vibrant cast of characters and explore Canaan’s districts in an intertwining narrative filled with conspiracy-laden intrigue, NPCs, optional side quests, and choice-driven dialogue.
  • Mesmerizing Art – Traverse a vast and stunningly handcrafted steampunk world, from the thriving city streets of Irkalla to the sprawling Scrap Sea, all embellished with spectacular animations and gorgeous backdrops.
  • Grow Your Skills - Gain experience and craft new abilities to tap into the mysterious power dwelling within Aletheia as you discover new areas, smash through secret paths and take on the Steam City’s toughest enemies.
  • Shape Your Fate - Make decisions that will shape the fates of Aletheia and other characters you’ll meet along your journey."

Quelle: Gematsu.com, Steam

Kommentare

schrieb am