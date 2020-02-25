 

Death and Taxes: Büro des Sensenmanns eröffnet

Death and Taxes
Simulation
Entwickler: Placeholder Gameworks
Publisher: Placeholder Gameworks
Release:
20.02.2020
von ,

Death and Taxes: Büro des Sensenmanns eröffnet

Death and Taxes (Simulation) von Placeholder Gameworks
Death and Taxes (Simulation) von Placeholder Gameworks - Bildquelle: Placeholder Gameworks
Placeholder Gameworks haben ihre bürokratische Sensenmann-Simulation Death and Taxes am 20. Februar 2020 für PC veröffentlicht. Auf Steam und itch.io wird aktuell noch ein Launch-Rabatt von 25 Prozent auf den regulären Verkaufspreis gewährt (8,99 Euro statt 11,99 Euro bzw. 9,74 Dollar statt 12,99 Dollar). Eine kostenlose Demo steht ebenfalls zum Download bereit. Die bisherigen Nutzerreviews auf Steam sind "sehr positiv" (derzeit sind 93 Prozent von 280 Reviews positiv).

In dem narrativen 2D-Spiel schlüpft man in die Rolle von Gevatter Tod, dessen Büroalltag daraus besteht, zu entscheiden, wer sterben soll und wer nicht - mit allen Konsequenzen und unterschiedlichen Spielausgängen. Die Entwickler haben sich dabei nach eigenen Angaben an ähnlich gelagerten Titeln wie Papers, Please, Reigns, Beholder und Animal Inspector orientiert.

Quelle: Placeholder Gameworks / Steam

