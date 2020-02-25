Death and Taxes: Büro des Sensenmanns eröffnet

Placeholder Gameworks haben ihre bürokratische Sensenmann-Simulation Death and Taxes
am 20. Februar 2020 für PC veröffentlicht. Auf Steam
und itch.io
wird aktuell noch ein Launch-Rabatt von 25 Prozent auf den regulären Verkaufspreis gewährt (8,99 Euro statt 11,99 Euro bzw. 9,74 Dollar statt 12,99 Dollar). Eine kostenlose Demo steht ebenfalls zum Download bereit. Die bisherigen Nutzerreviews auf Steam sind "sehr positiv" (derzeit sind 93 Prozent von 280 Reviews positiv).
In dem narrativen 2D-Spiel schlüpft man in die Rolle von Gevatter Tod, dessen Büroalltag daraus besteht, zu entscheiden, wer sterben soll und wer nicht - mit allen Konsequenzen und unterschiedlichen Spielausgängen. Die Entwickler haben sich dabei nach eigenen Angaben an ähnlich gelagerten Titeln wie Papers, Please
, Reigns
, Beholder
und Animal Inspector orientiert.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Spielszenen-Trailer
Screenshot - Death and Taxes (PC)
