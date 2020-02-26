 

Disjunction: Action-Rollenspiel auf leisen Sohlen erscheint im Sommer

Disjunction
Rollenspiel
Entwickler: Ape Tribe Games
Publisher: Sold Out Ltd.
Release:
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
von ,

Disjunction: Action-Rollenspiel auf leisen Sohlen erscheint im Sommer

Disjunction (Rollenspiel) von Sold Out Ltd.
Disjunction (Rollenspiel) von Sold Out Ltd. - Bildquelle: Sold Out Ltd.


Entwickler Ape Tribe Games hat verkündet, dass sein Action-Rollenspiel Disjunction (offiziell ist von einem "Single-Player Stealth-Action-RPG" die Rede) im Sommer 2020 erscheint. Der Titel spielt in einem Steampunk-Setting der dystopischen Untergrundwelt von New York City im Jahr 2048 und ist für PS4, Xbox One, PC sowie Switch in Arbeit.

Drei Charaktere decken in ihren "ineinander verworrenen" Geschichten ein Mysterium auf, das über das Schicksal ihrer Stadt entscheiden könnte. Hier geht es zur Seite im Steam-Store.

"KEY FEATURES:

  • Challenging stealth-action gameplay that lets you play the way that suits your style, whether it’s sneaking through levels or attacking head-on.
  • 30+ handcrafted non-linear levels.
  • 3 playable characters, each with individual abilities, cybernetic upgrades and talents to customise your playstyle.
  • A reactive story where the player’s choices have real consequences.
  • Stylized pixel art environments and characters.
  • Atmospheric musical score by composer Dan Farley"


Letztes aktuelles Video: Offizieller Trailer

Quelle: Steam, Pressemitteilung

