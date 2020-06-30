Fuser: Vorbestellungen möglich und digitale VIP-Edition angekündigt

Darüber hinaus hat man eine VIP Edition angekündigt, die ausschließlich digital erhältlich sein wird. Sie umfasst neben dem Hauptspiel auch 25 weiter DLC-Songs, ein Shatterfall Stage Video Pack mit drei Videowandmotiven sowie drei Kleidungsstücke für den eigenen Avatar. Eine Liste aller teilnehmenden Händler sowie weitere Informationen gibt es auf der offiziellen Webseite.
Folgende Songs sind bislang für den Start im Herbst bestätigt:
- 50 Cent “In Da Club”
- Armin van Buuren “Blah Blah Blah”
- Billie Eilish “bad guy”
- Blue Öyster Cult “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper”
- Brad Paisley “Mud On The Tires”
- Cardi B “Bodak Yellow”
- Carly Rae Jepsen “Call Me Maybe”
- The Chainsmokers ft. Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”
- The Clash “Rock the Casbah”
- Coldplay “Clocks”
- DMX “X Gon’ Give It to Ya”
- Dua Lipa “Don't Start Now”
- Fatboy Slim “The Rockafeller Skank"
- Grand Master Melle Mel “The Message (2012)”
- Imagine Dragons “Thunder”
- J. Balvin & Willy William “Mi Gente”
- Jonas Brothers “Sucker”
- Lady Gaga “Born This Way”
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road (Remix)”
- Lizzo “Good As Hell”
- LMFAO ft. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock “Party Rock Anthem”
- Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Wanz “Thrift Shop”
- Meghan Trainor “Me Too”
- Migos “Stir Fry”
- Nelly “Hot In Herre”
- Panic! At The Disco “High Hopes”
- Pitbull ft. Ne-Yo, Afrojack & Nayer “Give Me Everything”
- Post Malone “Better Now”
- Sia ft. Sean Paul “Cheap Thrills”
- Smash Mouth “All Star”
- Twenty One Pilots “Stressed Out”
- Warren G & Nate Dogg “Regulate”
- Whitney Houston “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)”
- Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle”
Letztes aktuelles Video: Gameplay Reveal Trailer