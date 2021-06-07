Fuser: Juni-DLC bringt neue Songs und kostenloses Loop-Paket

- Alesso & Armin van Buuren “Leave A Little Love”
- Daryl Hall & John Oates “Maneater”
- Fleetwood Mac “Dreams”
- Imagine Dragons “Follow You”
- Joel Corry ft. MNEK “Head & Heart”
- Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear “my ex’s best friend”
- Masked Wolf “Astronaut In The Ocean”
- Zara Larsson “Look What You’ve Done”
Für alle Spieler kostenlos ist zudem der Shanty-Hit “Soon May the Wellerman Come” von Cap’n Spicy Dill.
Umsonst gibt es zudem das Loop Pack 12, ein Sammlung von Sounds, die zum Tanzen animieren sollen und den zweiten Teil der Promoter-Pack-Serie markieren.
