 

Fuser: Juni-DLC bringt neue Songs und kostenloses Loop-Paket

Fuser (Musik & Party) von NCSoft
Fuser (Musik & Party) von NCSoft - Bildquelle: NCSoft
Harmonix und NCSoft haben für Juni ein neues Song-Paket für die DJ-Simulation Fuser (ab 67,89 bei vorbestellen) geschnürt. Es beinhaltet folgende Titel:

  •     Alesso & Armin van Buuren “Leave A Little Love”
  •     Daryl Hall & John Oates “Maneater”
  •     Fleetwood Mac “Dreams”
  •     Imagine Dragons “Follow You”
  •     Joel Corry ft. MNEK “Head & Heart”
  •     Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear “my ex’s best friend”
  •     Masked Wolf “Astronaut In The Ocean”
  •     Zara Larsson “Look What You’ve Done”

Für alle Spieler kostenlos ist zudem der Shanty-Hit  “Soon May the Wellerman Come” von Cap’n Spicy Dill.

Umsonst gibt es zudem das Loop Pack 12, ein Sammlung von Sounds, die zum Tanzen animieren sollen und den zweiten Teil der Promoter-Pack-Serie markieren.

Quelle: Pressemitteilung
