Marco & the Galaxy Dragon: Englische Fassung der Visual Novel auf Steam veröffentlicht

Am 28. Februar 2020 haben Tokyotoon, Hobibox und ShiraVN eine englische Fassung ihrer Visual Novel Marco & the Galaxy Dragon
für PC veröffentlicht. Auf Steam
wird noch bis zum 6. März ein Launch-Rabatt von zehn Prozent auf den regulären Verkaufspreis gewährt (15,11 Euro statt 16,79 Euro). Eine kostenlose Demoversion steht ebenfalls zum Download bereit.
Im Spiel begleitet man das mit Drache Arco durchs All reisende Waisenmädchen Marco auf ihrer Reise zur Erde, wo sich angeblich ihre Mutter befinden soll. Die Macher versprechen eine emotionale Geschichte mit ca. tausend Bildern und aufwändigen Anime-Szenen, die sowohl zum Lachen bringen als auch zu Tränen rühren soll. Die bisherigen Nutzerreviews sind jedenfalls "sehr positiv" (derzeit sind 99 Prozent von 357 Reviews positiv).
Letztes aktuelles Video: Termin-Trailer
Screenshot - Marco & the Galaxy Dragon (PC)
