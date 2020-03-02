 

Holodance: VR-Tanzaction verlässt die Early-Access-Bühne

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Holodance
Musik & Party
Entwickler:
Publisher: narayana games
Release:
28.02.2020
28.02.2020
28.02.2020
28.02.2020
28.02.2020
Early Access:
05.04.2016
05.04.2016
05.04.2016
05.04.2016
05.04.2016
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • The Council – Complete Season [PC] - 6,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey [PC] - 19,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Dishonored: Death of the Outsider [PC] - 8,50 (Gamesplanet)
  • RAGE [PC] - 2,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Far Cry 5 - Gold Edition [PC] - 21,00 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Holodance: VR-Tanzaction verlässt die Early-Access-Bühne

Holodance (Musik & Party) von narayana games
Holodance (Musik & Party) von narayana games - Bildquelle: narayana games
Am 28. Februar 2020 haben narayana games ihre VR-Tanzaction Holodance für HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Valve Index und Windows Mixed Reality veröffentlicht und den Early Access damit nach knapp vier Jahren offiziell beendet. Auf Steam wird noch bis zum 6. März ein Launch-Rabatt von 30 Prozent auf den regulären Verkaufspreis gewährt (13,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro). Die bisherigen Nutzerreviews sind "sehr positiv" (aktuell sind 87 Prozent von 180 Reviews positiv).

Holodance sei bei seiner Premiere 2015 das erste öffentlich vorgeführte Rhythmus-Spiel in VR gewesen, wie die Münchner Entwickler stolz anmerken. In den letzten Jahren habe sich das Spiel stetig weiterentwickelt. Neben speziell erstellten Songs könne man auch zu seiner eigenen Musikbibliothek in einem Dutzend verschiedener Spielumgebungen tanzen. Hier eine Kostprobe:

Letztes aktuelles Video: Early Access Trailer


Bild

Screenshot - Holodance (HTCVive)

Bild

Screenshot - Holodance (HTCVive)

Bild

Screenshot - Holodance (HTCVive)

Bild

Screenshot - Holodance (HTCVive)

Bild

Screenshot - Holodance (HTCVive)

Bild

Screenshot - Holodance (HTCVive)

Bild

Screenshot - Holodance (HTCVive)

Bild

Screenshot - Holodance (HTCVive)

Bild

Screenshot - Holodance (HTCVive)

Bild

Screenshot - Holodance (HTCVive)

Bild

Screenshot - Holodance (HTCVive)

Bild

Screenshot - Holodance (HTCVive)

Bild

Screenshot - Holodance (HTCVive)

Bild

Screenshot - Holodance (HTCVive)


Quelle: narayana games / Steam

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am