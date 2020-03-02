Holodance: VR-Tanzaction verlässt die Early-Access-Bühne

Am 28. Februar 2020 haben narayana games ihre VR-Tanzaction Holodance
für HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Valve Index und Windows Mixed Reality veröffentlicht und den Early Access damit nach knapp vier Jahren offiziell beendet. Auf Steam
wird noch bis zum 6. März ein Launch-Rabatt von 30 Prozent auf den regulären Verkaufspreis gewährt (13,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro). Die bisherigen Nutzerreviews sind "sehr positiv" (aktuell sind 87 Prozent von 180 Reviews positiv).
Holodance sei bei seiner Premiere 2015 das erste öffentlich vorgeführte Rhythmus-Spiel in VR gewesen, wie die Münchner Entwickler stolz anmerken. In den letzten Jahren habe sich das Spiel stetig weiterentwickelt. Neben speziell erstellten Songs könne man auch zu seiner eigenen Musikbibliothek in einem Dutzend verschiedener Spielumgebungen tanzen. Hier eine Kostprobe:
Letztes aktuelles Video: Early Access Trailer
Screenshot - Holodance (HTCVive)
Screenshot - Holodance (HTCVive)
Screenshot - Holodance (HTCVive)
Screenshot - Holodance (HTCVive)
Screenshot - Holodance (HTCVive)
Screenshot - Holodance (HTCVive)
Screenshot - Holodance (HTCVive)
Screenshot - Holodance (HTCVive)
Screenshot - Holodance (HTCVive)
Screenshot - Holodance (HTCVive)
Screenshot - Holodance (HTCVive)
Screenshot - Holodance (HTCVive)
Screenshot - Holodance (HTCVive)
Screenshot - Holodance (HTCVive)