Star Wars: Squadrons: HOTAS-Unterstützung für alle Plattformen angekündigt





Good news, pilots!



As you may know, Squadrons supports HOTAS (throttle and joystick) controls on PC.



I'm happy to announce that we're adding HOTAS support to both PS4 and Xbox One as well, in a patch that will be available the moment the game goes live! :) #StarWarsSquadrons pic.twitter.com/cVbojAUknL



— Ian S. Frazier (@tibermoon) September 11, 2020

Die Weltraum-Action Star Wars: Squadrons wird auf allen Plattformen die Nutzung von HOTAS (Hands-On-Stick-Snd-Throttle) Eingabegeräten unterstützen. Das hat Creative Director Ian S. Frazier bei Twitter bestätigt. Während die Unterstützung am PC bereits zuvor feststand, soll die Funktion auf PS4 und Xbox One mit einem Day-One-Patch umgehend nachgeliefert werden.Genau wie Lenkräder in Rennspielen steigern auch HOTAS-Geräte das Spielgefühl und Immersion bei allem, was irgendwie mit Fliegen zu tun hat. Auf den Konsolen hält sich die Auswahl an Geräten zwar in Grenzen und echtes Hightech-Equipment ist eher auf dem PC zu Hause, aber dennoch werden Hobby-Piloten auch auf PS4 und One fündig.Letztes aktuelles Video: EinzelspielerPreviewTrailer