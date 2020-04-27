Ziggurat Interactive: Über 30 Spiele aus dem Besitz von 3DO übernommen

Wichtige Spiele laut Ziggurat Interactive:
- "Killing Time: Solve the mystery of the sinister artifact, the 'Water Clock of Thoth', as you battle your way through waves of ghosts, demons and the undead in this horror-themed first-person shooter.
- Requiem: Avenging Angel: Stop the end-times from arriving as the angel Malachi, using your divine powers! Fallen angels have taken control of humanity, and it’s up to you to stop them from bringing about a world-ending apocalypse.
- Uprising: Join or Die: Command the Wraith combat vehicle in this sci-fi title combining first-person combat and strategic base-building. Fend off the forces of the Imperium and fight for your people's freedom!
- Uprising 2: Lead and Destroy: Return to the helm of the mighty Wraith combat vehicle in a continuation of the storyline from Uprising: Join or Die. Blast your way through 36 missions in a quest to learn the location of the enemy citadel."