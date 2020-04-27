Ziggurat Interactive: Über 30 Spiele aus dem Besitz von 3DO übernommen

"Killing Time: Solve the mystery of the sinister artifact, the 'Water Clock of Thoth', as you battle your way through waves of ghosts, demons and the undead in this horror-themed first-person shooter.

Requiem: Avenging Angel: Stop the end-times from arriving as the angel Malachi, using your divine powers! Fallen angels have taken control of humanity, and it’s up to you to stop them from bringing about a world-ending apocalypse.

Uprising: Join or Die: Command the Wraith combat vehicle in this sci-fi title combining first-person combat and strategic base-building. Fend off the forces of the Imperium and fight for your people's freedom!

Uprising 2: Lead and Destroy: Return to the helm of the mighty Wraith combat vehicle in a continuation of the storyline from Uprising: Join or Die. Blast your way through 36 missions in a quest to learn the location of the enemy citadel."

Ziggurat Interactive hat die Rechte von mehr als 30 Spielern aus dem Portfolio von Prism Entertainment übernommen. Zu diesen Titeln, die sich ursprünglich im Besitz von 3DO (Company) und ihren Tochtergesellschaften befanden, gehören u.a. Captain Quazar, Killing Time, Requiem: Avenging Angel, Uprising: Join or Die und Uprising 2: Lead and Destroy. Ziggurat Interactive möchte als Publisher dafür sorgen, dass diese "Klassiker" via Digitalvertrieb (Steam und GOG.com) in die Hände "alter und neuer Spieler" gebracht werden. Einige Spiele wie Uprising und Uprising 2 sind bereits verfügbar.Wichtige Spiele laut Ziggurat Interactive: