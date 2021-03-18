Realpolitiks 2: Ende des Early Access ist beschlossene Sache

Seit dem Start im Early Access im November 2020 hat das Team 13 Updates mit diversen Verbesserungen und zusätzlichen auf den Weg gebracht, darunter auch Werkzeuge für die Mod-Community. Ausgehend von Nutzer-Bewertungen kam das Spiel zumindest auf Steam nicht besonders gut an. Vor allem die zahlreichen Bugs werden von vielen Rezensenten negativ hervorgehoben. Das fertige Spiel soll eine komplett neue Kampagne mit einem apokalyptischen Szenario beinhalten.
Features:
- Dominate the Globe - Choose from 216 contemporary nations (including Sealand & Kiribati) and conquer your opponents. Adapt your strategy accordingly whether you start as a superpower or a small independent nation.
- New Modern Warfare - A brand-new combat system enables full control of your units on the battlefield while taking into account strategic advantages such as the weather, terrain, equipment, and a whole lot more.
- Expanded Management System - Create a communist utopia, a completely free market nation, or become a tyrant overseeing your citizens’ every step. With over 1000 projects and technologies to choose from, you decide the path to greatness.
- Improved Diplomacy - Engage in advanced negotiations to establish new trade routes or military access to neighboring regions. With a completely reworked AI, and new Favor and Investment systems that allow you to influence other countries - diplomacy becomes a crucial tool once again, especially as other leaders will prove hard negotiators.
- Advanced Espionage - Conduct clandestine actions with your spies, steal breakthrough technologies to further increase your military power, and invent new ways of mass destruction. Dominate your foes from the shadows.
- New and Unpredictable Events - Over 1000 new events ranging from minor provincial issues to a world-threatening meteor strike. Be wary of the ever-changing world as each playthrough will be completely different.
- Growth By Infrastructure - Buildings are a major part of your campaign as they enable you to recruit more units, train your spies and generals faster, defend against rocket attacks, or increase the supply range to your armies.
- Modding Tool - Use a plethora of in-game tools to create your very own campaigns, scenarios, units, and nations.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Early Access Trailer