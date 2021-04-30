 

Amnesia: Rebirth: "Adventure-Modus" jetzt auch für PS4; höhere Bildrate auf PS5

Amnesia Rebirth: "Adventure-Modus" jetzt auch für PS4; höhere Bildrate auf PS5

Amnesia: Rebirth (Action-Adventure) von Frictional Games
Amnesia: Rebirth (Action-Adventure) von Frictional Games - Bildquelle: Frictional Games
Frictional Games hat den optionalen "Adventure-Modus" von Amnesia: Rebirth jetzt auch für die PlayStation 4 veröffentlicht. In dieser Variante können sich Spieler voll auf die Geschichte und Stimmung konzentrieren, müssen sich aber nicht mehr um Monster sorgen. Die Gegner sind zwar weiterhin da, greifen aber nicht mehr an. Darüber hinaus wurden komplett dunkle Schauplätze aufgehellt, um die Orientierung zu verbessern. Die "Angst-Mechanik" spielt in diesem Modus außerdem keine Rolle mehr. Auf dem PC ist der optionale Modus bereits seit Ende März verfügbar.

Neben dem neuen Modus enthält das Update weitere Bonus-Rätsel. Auf der PS5 darf man sich zudem über einen erfreulichen Nebeneffekt freuen: Dort läuft das Horrorspiel nach dem Patch mit einer Bildrate von 60fps.

