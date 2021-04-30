Amnesia: Rebirth: "Adventure-Modus" jetzt auch für PS4; höhere Bildrate auf PS5





Adventure Mode for Amnesia: Rebirth is out now on PS4! Experience Tasi's journey without having to worry about the monsters or the darkness.



This update will also bump up framerate on PS5 to 60FPS!



Original blog post: https://t.co/uXGY6kMMiU

PS4 store: https://t.co/Pv5ZvMFF8x pic.twitter.com/vj7IAyiUk9



— frictionalgames (@frictionalgames) April 29, 2021

Frictional Games hat den optionalen "Adventure-Modus" von Amnesia: Rebirth jetzt auch für die PlayStation 4 veröffentlicht. In dieser Variante können sich Spieler voll auf die Geschichte und Stimmung konzentrieren, müssen sich aber nicht mehr um Monster sorgen. Die Gegner sind zwar weiterhin da, greifen aber nicht mehr an. Darüber hinaus wurden komplett dunkle Schauplätze aufgehellt, um die Orientierung zu verbessern. Die "Angst-Mechanik" spielt in diesem Modus außerdem keine Rolle mehr. Auf dem PC ist der optionale Modus bereits seit Ende März verfügbar.Neben dem neuen Modus enthält das Update weitere Bonus-Rätsel. Auf der PS5 darf man sich zudem über einen erfreulichen Nebeneffekt freuen: Dort läuft das Horrorspiel nach dem Patch mit einer Bildrate von 60fps.Letztes aktuelles Video: Adventure Mode