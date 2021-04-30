Amnesia: Rebirth: "Adventure-Modus" jetzt auch für PS4; höhere Bildrate auf PS5

Neben dem neuen Modus enthält das Update weitere Bonus-Rätsel. Auf der PS5 darf man sich zudem über einen erfreulichen Nebeneffekt freuen: Dort läuft das Horrorspiel nach dem Patch mit einer Bildrate von 60fps.
Adventure Mode for Amnesia: Rebirth is out now on PS4! Experience Tasi's journey without having to worry about the monsters or the darkness.
This update will also bump up framerate on PS5 to 60FPS!
