The Signifier: "Tech-Noir-Krimi" erforscht die Tiefen des Unterbewusstseins

Der "Tech-Noir-Krimi" The Signifier für Steam erforscht das Reich des Unbewussten - zu einem noch unbekannten Termin. In der Rolle des KI- und Psychologie-Experten Frederick Russell befasst man sich in dem Adventure mit experimentellen Aufnahmetechniken der Sinne und der Tiefen des Unterbewusstseins.
Nachdem die Vizepräsidentin des weltgrößten Technikunternehmens tot aufgefunden wird, findet sich Russell in einem Strudel aus Intrigen wieder. Mit Hilfe verschiedener Puzzles muss er die Wahrheit ans Licht bringen.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankuendigungs-Trailer
"Features:
- Three coexisting dimensions to explore: reality, and the objective memories and subjective dreams in the mindscape
- Move between realms to solve puzzles, unlock new dialog branches, and unravel the mystery
- Learn psychological concepts to use powers and tools for navigating the strange and unpredictable unconsciousness
- Every challenge is part of the mystery that creates unique moments with no filler
- A multi-layer narrative that spirals into a complex web of real-world intrigue as surreal suspense
- Get immersed in thought provoking tension, free from jump scares
- Question the implications of AI, intrusion to the consciousness, privacy, and whether we see the world as it is or a subjective creation of our minds"