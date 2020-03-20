 

Death end re;Quest 2: Fortsetzung des okkulten Anime-Rollenspiels für PC und PS4 auf Westkurs

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Death end re;Quest 2
Rollenspiel
Publisher: Idea Factory
Release:
2020
2020
Spielinfo Bilder  

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker [PC] - 11,00 (Gamesplanet)
  • Dead Rising 4 [PC] - 9,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ - FighterZ Edition [PC] - 24,79 (Gamesplanet)
  • Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom [PC] - 17,75 (Gamesplanet)
  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition [PC] - 17,40¤ (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Death end re;Quest 2 - Fortsetzung des okkulten Anime-Rollenspiels für PC und PS4 auf Westkurs

Death end re;Quest 2 (Rollenspiel) von Idea Factory
Death end re;Quest 2 (Rollenspiel) von Idea Factory - Bildquelle: Idea Factory
Idea Factory und Compile Heart werden das im Februar in Japan erschienene Anime-Rollenspiel Death end re;Quest 2 im Lauf des Jahres auch in westlichen Gefilden für PlayStation 4 (war bereits bekannt) und PC (Steam) veröffentlichen:


DIe PS4-Fassung wird sowohl als Download via PlayStation Store als auch als Boxverison im Handel erhältlich sein. In der Fortsetzung zu Death end re;Quest (zum Test) schlüpft man in die Rolle von Protagonistin Mai Toyama, die in der mysteriösen Stadt Le Choara nach ihrer jüngeren Schwester Sanae sucht, während die Realität von Dunkelheit verschlungen wird.

Bild

Screenshot - Death end re;Quest 2 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Death end re;Quest 2 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Death end re;Quest 2 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Death end re;Quest 2 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Death end re;Quest 2 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Death end re;Quest 2 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Death end re;Quest 2 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Death end re;Quest 2 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Death end re;Quest 2 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Death end re;Quest 2 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Death end re;Quest 2 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Death end re;Quest 2 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Death end re;Quest 2 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Death end re;Quest 2 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Death end re;Quest 2 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Death end re;Quest 2 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Death end re;Quest 2 (PC)


Quelle: Idea Factory / Compile Heart

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am