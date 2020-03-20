Death end re;Quest 2: Fortsetzung des okkulten Anime-Rollenspiels für PC und PS4 auf Westkurs

Wahoo! Death end re;Quest™ 2 will be heading West in 2020 for PlayStation®4 and... THAT'S RIGHT!! Steam®! ð±
Visit the Iffy-cial Blog for more info!https://t.co/C1uivZcX4M
Iffy-cial Website:https://t.co/phC4fvGd4I#deathendrequest2 pic.twitter.com/gRXIbhtveO
— Idea Factory Intl (@IdeaFactoryIntl) March 19, 2020
DIe PS4-Fassung wird sowohl als Download via PlayStation Store als auch als Boxverison im Handel erhältlich sein. In der Fortsetzung zu Death end re;Quest (zum Test) schlüpft man in die Rolle von Protagonistin Mai Toyama, die in der mysteriösen Stadt Le Choara nach ihrer jüngeren Schwester Sanae sucht, während die Realität von Dunkelheit verschlungen wird.