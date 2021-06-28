Ninjala: Pläne zum einjährigen Jubiläum vorgestellt

New Stage: Sphinx Valley, a desert guarded by Set-Drones which grant special abilities when defeated

2 Gum Weapons: Yo-yos designed for close combat—get close and personal with Extreme Motor and DJ Scratch

New Shinobi Card: max out your S-Energy Gauge with Last Spurt, which will not deplete towards the end of a match

Shinobi Shop: Select Shop and Trend Shop combined

Ninjala Pass Mini: a budget pass for 300 Jala

1,000 Jala: free for everyone who logs in anytime between now and July 7

1st Anniversary celebration sale: Story Pack: Chapter 1 & 2 for $0.99 until July 6

Avatar Outfits: dress up as Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Kyojuro Rengoku, Muzan Kibutsuji, and more

Ninja-Gums: slice through your opponents like Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Rengoku, and other members of the Demon Slayer Corps with these weapon skins

Emotes: express yourself in style with First Form: Water Surface Slash, First Form: Thunderclap and Flash, Second Form: Rising Scorching Sun, and more

Gum Utsusemi: morph into Tanjiro, Nezuko, Giyu, Rengoku, Muzan, and more

Tournament: sharpen your skills for this special Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba competition that rewards players with special IPPON Decorations, Emotes, and Ninja-Gum

Ninjala gehört zu den Überraschungs-Hits des Jahres 2020. Bereits Anfang 2021 erreichte die Ninja-Kaugummi-Action mehr als sechs Millionen Downloads. Zum einjährigen Jubiläum plant GungHo Online Entertainment jetzt einige Aktionen, darunter auch Inhaltserweiterungen. Dazu gehört z.B. ein Crossover mit Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Ebenfalls geplant sind u.a. ein 1st Anniversary Cup, Avatar-Outfits und kostenlose Jala-Währungspakete.Hier die komplette Übersicht, was man in den nächsten Monaten bis zur Vorstellung der Season 7 noch alles plant:Rise above your opponents like the summer sun in a special ranked tournament for Ninjala’s anniversary! The 1st Anniversary Cup is open to all regions, and all participants will receive a sticker as a reward. Players must collect points throughout the tournament, and the top four players will earn a unique IPPON Decoration and Emote. Players can also obtain additional IPPON Decorations, Emotes, Gumball Machine Coins, and Ninja Medals.You have faced aliens, beasts, and even your fellow ninja, but a new, greater challenge awaits…Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is coming to Ninjala! Players will want to master their swordplay and breathing techniques for this event, because a lot of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba goodies were revealed today:Today’s 1st Anniversary Celebration Stream also revealed that Ninjala’s Season 7 will debut a new Featured Battle called Last Ninja Standing. Gather 8 of your friends and fight until the last one standing wins in this 8-player battle royale! All Gum Weapons and Shinobi Cards are allowed, and players will duke it out on the WNA Academy stage. There are no second chances here—once you go down, you cannot respawn. Do you have what it takes to come out on top?Letztes aktuelles Video: VideoTest