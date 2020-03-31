Wanba Warriors: Kalligrafie-Krieger rotieren auf PC und Switch

BigYu und Zodiac Interactive haben das Kalligrafie-Kampfspiel Wanba Warriors
am 26. März 2020 für PC und Nintendo Switch veröffentlicht. Auf Steam
, wo auch eine kostenlose Demo verfügbar ist, wird aktuell noch ein Launch-Rabatt von 20 Prozent auf den regulären Verkaufspreis gewährt (3,19 Euro statt 3,99 Euro). Im eShop
schlägt der Download hingegen mit 9,99 Euro zu Buche.
In Wanba Warriors wird mit aberwitzigen Fähigkeiten und pinselartigen Waffen gekämpft, die es treffsicher zu rotieren gilt, was gut anzukommen scheint. Die bisherigen Nutzerreviews auf Steam sind jedenfalls "sehr positiv" (derzeit sind 93 Prozent von 225 Reviews positiv). Hier eine Kostprobe:
Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankuendigungs-Trailer
Screenshot - Wanba Warriors (PC)
