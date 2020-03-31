 

Wanba Warriors: Kalligrafie-Krieger rotieren auf PC und Switch

Wanba Warriors
Prügeln & Kämpfen
Entwickler: BigYu
Release:
26.03.2020
von ,

Wanba Warriors: Kalligrafie-Krieger rotieren auf PC und Switch

Wanba Warriors (Prügeln & Kämpfen) von Zodiac Interactive
Wanba Warriors (Prügeln & Kämpfen) von Zodiac Interactive - Bildquelle: Zodiac Interactive
BigYu und Zodiac Interactive haben das Kalligrafie-Kampfspiel Wanba Warriors am 26. März 2020 für PC und Nintendo Switch veröffentlicht. Auf Steam, wo auch eine kostenlose Demo verfügbar ist, wird aktuell noch ein Launch-Rabatt von 20 Prozent auf den regulären Verkaufspreis gewährt (3,19 Euro statt 3,99 Euro). Im eShop schlägt der Download hingegen mit 9,99 Euro zu Buche.

In Wanba Warriors wird mit aberwitzigen Fähigkeiten und pinselartigen Waffen gekämpft, die es treffsicher zu rotieren gilt, was gut anzukommen scheint. Die bisherigen Nutzerreviews auf Steam sind jedenfalls "sehr positiv" (derzeit sind 93 Prozent von 225 Reviews positiv). Hier eine Kostprobe:

Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankuendigungs-Trailer


Quelle: BigYu / Zodiac Interactive / Steam

