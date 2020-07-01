Automobilista 2: Rast nach drei Monaten aus dem Early Access

Nach eigenen Angaben hat das Team der brasilianischen Reiza Studios fast alle Ziele erreicht, die man sich im Early Access gesteckt hat. Was man nicht geschafft hat, will man in Kürze nachreichen.
Für die Version 1.0 gibt es zahlreiche neue Inhalte und Verbesserungen für die Simulation, darunter zusätzliche Strecken und Fahrzeuge. Einen Überblick liefert das Change Log:
CONTENT - NEW TRACKS
- Added Bathurst Track
- Added Brasilia Track (2 layouts)
- Added Granja Viana kart track (4 layouts)
- Added Cascais Portugal Track
CONTENT - NEW CARS
- Added Stock Car 2020 Series
- Added Copa Montana series
- Added Opala Stock Cars 1979 Season
- Added 2018 Camaro SS to Street Cars Series
- Added F-Retro Gen1 Series (also featuring official Brabham BT44, Lotus 72E, Mclaren M23 Grand Prix cars)
- Added Ginetta G55 GT4 Supercup Series
- Added Ginetta G58 prototype to P1 Class
GENERAL
- Added DRS rules for F-Ultimate & F-Reiza series ( valid only for tracks with DRS zones - Azure, Kansai, Interlagos, Montreal and Spielberg)
- Reduced fraction of a lap that invalidates the next one if driver goes off track in Time Trial mode
- Provisionally set pit speed limit to 120 km/h & added pit speed limiter for all historical cars to minimise potential issues in initial release (may revisit this later for historical accuracy when required features for proper functionality is coded in)
- Reduced distance required for AI to pick up speed leaving pits
- Removed stop-go from first speeding penalty
- Reduced stop-go penalty from speeding penalty a 2nd Time
- Doubled speed tolerance for temporarily going over speed limit
- Reduced pitstop time penalty from hitting crew or wrong area
- Reduced slowdown time to pay track limit penalty
- Corrected F-V10 pit speed limit
- Increased time to remove player from session when black-flagged
UI & HUD
- Fixed Old Stock info to display correct number of gears
- Corrected Jacarepagua Historic length info
- Corrected Copa Montana Gearbox information
- Added missing ibarra HUD trackmap
PHYSICS
- Added DRS functionality to AJR Chevy V8, Sigma P1, F-Reiza, F-Ultimate
- Added parameter for blending Physx & original physics for vehicle collisions with walls (hopefully eliminating "sticky wall" effect)
- Front and rear wings for all formula cars now detatch with damage
- Slightly reduced draft effects
- Further revisions to adhesive friction curve with velocity & minor tread adjustments for all tyres (dry & wet)
- Slightly increased load stiffness with tyre pressure for F-Ultimate, F-Reiza, F-V10, GT, Prototype classes
- Increased front tyre sidewall stiffness for Stock Car, Ultima Race, Sprint Race & all prototypes for better compliance & less bouncing at high speed
- Stiffened up default SuperV8 suspension rates
- Fixed Metalmoro AJR excessive brake duct cooling
- Revised aero & suspension damage properties for cars that still had provisional values
- Fully revised kart physics & AI (all classes)
- Further callibration of AI throttle application
- Minor adjustments to P3, P4, Super V8, F-Vee, Copa Fusca, Copa Uno, Opala 1979 & Old Stock tyres
- Decreased brake fade when below optimal temperature
- Adjusted default steering lock for Karts, F-Vee
- Revised F-Vintage & F-Retro V12 engine torque curves
- Removed onboard brake bias and adjustable roll bars for cars that shouldnt have it
- Slightly inreased base tyre carcass load stiffness for
- Minor tyre tread adjustments to F-Retro, GT4 tyre treads
- Lowered FFB smoothing for F-Trainer, F-Vintage, MCR
- Lowered brake heating for steel brakes
- Slightly increased SuperV8 downforce
- Fixed minor innacuracies in F-Ultimate & F-Trainer tyre diameter
- Reduced Camaro SS tolerance for shifting without clutch
- Adjusted suspension damage thresholds
- Adjusted Sigma diffuser aero
- Fixed Opala Old Stock engine (now uses proper 300 HP variant)
- Reduced ARC Camaro default steering ratio
- Moved Fusca default brake bias slightly rearwards
AI
- Improved AI throttle application logic so it differs from slow to mid & high speed corners (less hesitation exiting those corners)
- Enabled different throttle, brake and line accuracy ranges according to AI driver skill (custom AI drivers per series to better explore these ranges still to be added)
- Reduced range for AI drivers to stray off ideal line & smoothed transitions when exploring different lines
- Adjusted AI damper rates to avoid bouncing / rolling over higher curbs
- Further increased AI Strength range (slower @ 70%, faster @ 120%) for all cars
- Slightly increased AI willingness to condede position when overtaken
- Adjusted AI speed under blue flag / off track / damaged car
- Reduced maximum AI lateral offset from ideal line
AUDIO
- Adjusted surface sound gain (prevent crackling on limiter)
- Disabled automatic toggling of headphone downmix mode.
- Fixed error where 4.0 channel configuration in windows resulted in 5.1 mixing mode in-game
- Placed limiter on surface sound bus .
- Limiter in stereo output mode is controlled from game code; output set to -6dB to avoid possible output overloading
- .F-Vintage: Updated gear change sound
- Ultima GTR (both versions) adjusted gearchange sound volume.
- Adjusted engine sound position & gearbox sound position for all cars (gearshifts should no longer be offset to the side)
- Fixed "moving" shift sounds on multiple open wheelers
- Improved Caterham Academy engine loops
- Improved loops on several 4-cylinder Duratec engine sounds
TRACKS
- Updated trackside advertising for international tracks
- Updated 3D grass shader
- Updated road shader
- Disabled 3D grass rendering in rear view mirrors
- Adjusted far fog climate values (adds a little more haze to the horizon)
- Imola: Fixed transparent trees
- Kyalami Historic: Improved AI fast line
- Revised trackside TV cameras for Adelaide, Adelaide Historic, Interlagos, VeloCittá
- Fixed bug with Ortona crowds
- Fixed Azure map coordinates
- Added ambient reverb to new tracks that still didn´t have them
VEHICLES
- Added wiper animations and cockpit vibrations for Metalmoro AJR, Sigma P1, Opala (all variantes)
- Added DRS wing animation for F-Ultimate, F-Reiza, Sigma P1, AJR Chevy & Honda Turbo
- Added suspension animation for F-Ultimate, F-Reiza, F-V10, F-V12, F-Vee
- Adjusted driver model & animations for Ultima GTR, AJR, ARC Camaro, Puma GTE, F-Classic G1M2, G3M2
- Corrected bugs in 3D animations of F-Vintage, F-Trainer
- Adjusted MRX collision mesh
- Revised backfire logic for all cars that have it (less backfiring in upshifts, more in downshifts / lifting)
- Increased headlight range at night for all cars
- Fixed duplicated Uno in Copa Classic B
- Adjusted upper driver model LOD switching (fixes the driver appearing to "duck" as car approaches TV cam)
- Fixed RPM bar / lights for G55, Opala
- Improved Vertex AO for F-Classic tyres
- Added batch of new liveries for Kart GX390
Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankuendigungs-Teaser