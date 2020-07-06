 

Mortal Shell: Closed Beta zum Action-Rollenspiel für alle geöffnet

Mortal Shell
Publisher: Playstack
Mortal Shell: Closed Beta zum Action-Rollenspiel für alle geöffnet

Mortal Shell (Rollenspiel) von Playstack
Mortal Shell (Rollenspiel) von Playstack - Bildquelle: Playstack
Letzte Woche hatten Cold Symmetry und Playstack einen geschlossenen Betatest zu Mortal Shell auf PC gestartet. Doch da das Interesse weit größer gewesen sei als angenommen, haben sich die Macher des Action-Rollenspiels spontan dazu entschlossen, den Zugang zur Beta für alle interessierten PC-Spieler zu ermöglichen und den Beta-Download via Epic Games Store entsprechend freizuschalten:


Mortal Shell soll noch diesen Sommer ein Jahr zeitexklusiv im Epic Games Store sowie zeitgleich für PlayStation 4 und Xbox One erscheinen.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Tiel The Acolyte Gameplay Trailer

Quelle: Cold Symmetry / Playstack / Twitter

