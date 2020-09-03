There Is No Light: Kickstarter-Kampagne steht bevor





Non-linear Narrative. Create your own adventure by exploring the story and in-game world as you want it.





Four types of Magic and Bladed Weapons, each with unique abilities and skills to upgrade.





Filled with Rage. A Rage gauge builds up when damage is inflicted on enemies and the environment, allowing to slay your opponents quickly and efficiently.





Extraordinary Combat provided by rapid battle style, varieties of weapons, and hordes of otherworldly creatures.





Four unique in-game locations that were inspired by classic post-apocalyptic and dark fantasy visuals.





Varieties of dreadful Bosses that were designed to eliminate your character in various and brutal ways.





Numerous NPC each with unique story quests for you to maintain.





Karma system. Your actions and decisions will affect the state of the Underworld.





Die Entwickler von Zelart und Publisher HypeTrain Digital bereiten gerade eine Kickstarter-Kampagne für das düstere Action-Rollenspiel There Is No Light vor. Sie soll am 8. September starten und wird ein Finanzierungsziel von 30.000 Dollar verfolgen. Mittlerweile gibt das Team auch einen anvisierten Releasezeitraum an: There Is No Light soll im dritten Quartal 2021 auf "allen wichtigen Plattformen" erscheinen, was neben dem PC auch auf geplante Konsolen-Umsetzungen hindeutet.Darüber hinaus soll im Rahmen der Kickstarter-Kampagne auch eine Demo veröffentlicht werden, die kostenlos über Steam bezogen werden kann.Features:Letztes aktuelles Video: Kickstarter Trailer