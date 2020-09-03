 

There Is No Light: Kickstarter-Kampagne steht bevor

There Is No Light
Entwickler: Zelart
Release:
Q3 2021
Nachrichten

There Is No Light
There Is No Light () von HypeTrain Digital - Bildquelle: HypeTrain Digital
Die Entwickler von Zelart und Publisher HypeTrain Digital bereiten gerade eine Kickstarter-Kampagne für das düstere Action-Rollenspiel There Is No Light vor. Sie soll am 8. September starten und wird ein Finanzierungsziel von 30.000 Dollar verfolgen. Mittlerweile gibt das Team auch einen anvisierten Releasezeitraum an: There Is No Light soll im dritten Quartal 2021 auf "allen wichtigen Plattformen" erscheinen, was neben dem PC auch auf geplante Konsolen-Umsetzungen hindeutet.

Darüber hinaus soll im Rahmen der Kickstarter-Kampagne auch eine Demo veröffentlicht werden, die kostenlos über Steam bezogen werden kann.

Features:


  • Non-linear Narrative. Create your own adventure by exploring the story and in-game world as you want it.



  • Four types of Magic and Bladed Weapons, each with unique abilities and skills to upgrade.



  • Filled with Rage. A Rage gauge builds up when damage is inflicted on enemies and the environment, allowing to slay your opponents quickly and efficiently.



  • Extraordinary Combat provided by rapid battle style, varieties of weapons, and hordes of otherworldly creatures.



  • Four unique in-game locations that were inspired by classic post-apocalyptic and dark fantasy visuals.



  • Varieties of dreadful Bosses that were designed to eliminate your character in various and brutal ways.



  • Numerous NPC each with unique story quests for you to maintain.



  • Karma system. Your actions and decisions will affect the state of the Underworld.


Quelle: Pressemitteilung

