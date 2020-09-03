There Is No Light: Kickstarter-Kampagne steht bevor

Darüber hinaus soll im Rahmen der Kickstarter-Kampagne auch eine Demo veröffentlicht werden, die kostenlos über Steam bezogen werden kann.
Features:
-
Non-linear Narrative. Create your own adventure by exploring the story and in-game world as you want it.
-
Four types of Magic and Bladed Weapons, each with unique abilities and skills to upgrade.
-
Filled with Rage. A Rage gauge builds up when damage is inflicted on enemies and the environment, allowing to slay your opponents quickly and efficiently.
-
Extraordinary Combat provided by rapid battle style, varieties of weapons, and hordes of otherworldly creatures.
-
Four unique in-game locations that were inspired by classic post-apocalyptic and dark fantasy visuals.
-
Varieties of dreadful Bosses that were designed to eliminate your character in various and brutal ways.
-
Numerous NPC each with unique story quests for you to maintain.
-
Karma system. Your actions and decisions will affect the state of the Underworld.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Kickstarter Trailer