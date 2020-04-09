 

Danger Scavenger: Polnische Cyberpunk-Action aus der Draufsicht angekündigt

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Danger Scavenger
Publisher: -
Release:
Q2 2020
Q4 2020
Q4 2020
Q4 2020
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

von ,

Danger Scavenger () von
Danger Scavenger () von - Bildquelle: Star Drifters/Piotr WoÅk
Nicht nur Cyberpunk 2077 soll trotz Krise seinen Zeitplan einhalten: Mit Danger Scavenger kommt dieses Jahr ein weiterer Actiontitel im Cyberpunk-Szenario aus Polen. Das Warschauer Studio Star Drifters hat sich mit Piotr Wolk zusammengetan, um das Arcade-Spiel aus der Draufsicht mit Rogue-like-Einschlag noch im zweiten Quartal 2020 für den PC zu veröffentlichen (siehe Steam-Store).



Die Plattformen PlayStation 4, Xbox One und Switch sind erst im vierten Quartal 2020 an der Reihe. Schon wieder treiben "böse Firmen" in einer dystopischen Welt ihr Unwesen, was die Scavengers - eine Gruppe Aussätziger - auf den Plan ruft. Im Laufe der projektilhaltigen Action mit zahlreichen Waffen und Upgrades lassen sich offenbar unterschiedlich knifflige Wege mit mehr oder weniger Belohnung einschlagen:

  • "Dynamic risk-reward gameplay. Make your choice carefully, face the challenges, and become the hero you always wanted to be! Or... pick the easy way and return with nothing.
  • Four unique Scavengers to choose from for a good start and with more to come. Each one has its skills and style of fixing problems of the world: stealth, strategy, rapid-fire action, or maybe a mix? You decide!
  • Team with up to four Scavengers to kick the corporation's ass in co-op mode!
  • Defeat five greedy corporations. Face 30+ types of enemies, their special versions, and bosses.
  • Choose from a large selection of 30+ weapons, 50+ items/upgrades, active and passive, to buy or loot.
  • Unexpected item combinations that you'll discover during your adventures. Just like no two snowflakes are the same, you can never get the same build twice. Design your perfect strategy by repeated trial and error – followed by many deaths, of course;
  • Immersive soundtrack composed by Szymon Weiss."

    Bild

    Screenshot - Danger Scavenger (PC)

    Bild

    Screenshot - Danger Scavenger (PC)

    Bild

    Screenshot - Danger Scavenger (PC)

    Bild

    Screenshot - Danger Scavenger (PC)

    Bild

    Screenshot - Danger Scavenger (PC)

    Bild

    Screenshot - Danger Scavenger (PC)

    Bild

    Screenshot - Danger Scavenger (PC)

    Bild

    Screenshot - Danger Scavenger (PC)

    Bild

    Screenshot - Danger Scavenger (PC)

    Bild

    Screenshot - Danger Scavenger (PC)

    Bild

    Screenshot - Danger Scavenger (PC)


Quelle: Pressemitteilung, Steam

