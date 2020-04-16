Blaston: Acron-Entwickler plant futuristisches VR-Duell

Es wird ernst für Resolution Games: Nach vorwiegend familienfreundlichen VR-Titeln wie dem lustigen Party-Spiel Acron: Attack of the Squirrels, Bait! oder Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs wird Blaston ein futuristisches Duell. Im frisch angekündigten Titel stehen sich offenbar zwei Kontrahenten gegenüber und malträtieren sich mit allerlei futuristischen Waffen.
Auf der offiziellen Website kann man sich bereits für die Plattformen Rift, Vive, PSVR, Quest und WMR anmelden, um sich "für die ersten Duelle" per Mail benachrichtigen zu lassen. Der Launch soll noch vor Ende des Jahres stattfinden. Spieler müssen darauf achten, stetig in Bewegung zu bleiben, so die Entwickler. Darüber hinaus wird aber wieder einmal wenig verraten.
"'We really couldn’t be more excited about Blaston,' said Tommy Palm, CEO of Resolution Games. 'It’s definitely a departure from the cooperative game play that Resolution Games has become known for and will introduce a whole new genre and audience of players to the studio.'
Best known for its library of family-friendly VR experiences, Blaston is the first release from Resolution Games that takes aim at the growing audience of fiercely competitive gamers that thrive on the intense thrill of multiplayer combat.
'We’ve been playing Blaston behind-the-scenes for quite some time, and Tommy still hasn’t managed to beat me,' joked Mathieu Castelli, Resolution Games’ chief creative officer and producer of Blaston. 'It’s been a lot of fun. The offices have been filled with shouts of excitement during matches. There’s a real adrenaline rush that comes from the physical intensity!'”
von Jan Wöbbeking,