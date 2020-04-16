Blaston: Acron-Entwickler plant futuristisches VR-Duell





"'We really couldn’t be more excited about Blaston,' said Tommy Palm, CEO of Resolution Games. 'It’s definitely a departure from the cooperative game play that Resolution Games has become known for and will introduce a whole new genre and audience of players to the studio.'













Best known for its library of family-friendly VR experiences, Blaston is the first release from Resolution Games that takes aim at the growing audience of fiercely competitive gamers that thrive on the intense thrill of multiplayer combat.









'We’ve been playing Blaston behind-the-scenes for quite some time, and Tommy still hasn’t managed to beat me,' joked Mathieu Castelli, Resolution Games’ chief creative officer and producer of Blaston. 'It’s been a lot of fun. The offices have been filled with shouts of excitement during matches. There’s a real adrenaline rush that comes from the physical intensity!'”



