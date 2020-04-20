 

Crysis Remastered: Gerücht: Mehrere Neuauflagen in Entwicklung

Crysis Remastered
Shooter
Publisher: Crytek
Release:
Q3 2020
Q3 2020
Q3 2020
Q3 2020
Crysis Remastered - Gerücht: Mehrere "Remasters" in Entwicklung

Crysis Remastered (Shooter) von Crytek
Crysis Remastered (Shooter) von Crytek - Bildquelle: Crytek
Es könnten noch weitere Neuauflagen/Remaster von Crysis-Spielen in Entwicklung sein, dies legt eine Twitter-Aussage von Tim Willits nahe. Willits schrieb, dass sie bei Saber Interactive sehr glücklich über die Beteiligung an der Remaster-Entwicklung sowie die Zusammenarbeit mit Crytek wären und sie in naher Zukunft mehr über die "Remasters" (Obacht: Mehrzahl) sprechen werden. Offiziell ist bisher lediglich ein Remaster angekündigt worden, und zwar Crysis Remastered. Möglich wären noch überarbeitete Neuauflagen von Crysis Warhead, Crysis 2 und Crysis 3. Es wird auch darüber spekuliert, ob Crysis Warhead als Standalone-Ableger ein Bestandteil von Crysis Remastered sein könnte.


Tim Willits war lange Zeit in führender Rolle bei id Software tätig (Studio Director ab 2011). Er wechselte im August 2019 zu Saber Interactive, wo er als Chief Creative Officer tätig ist. Saber Interactive hat u.a. World War Z, Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered, The Witcher 3: Complete Edition für Switch, Vampyr für Switch und Call of Cthulhu: The Official Video Game für Switch entwickelt. Aktuell arbeiten sie an Snowrunner und Crysis Remastered.

Quelle: Tim Willits, DSOG

