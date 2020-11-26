Crysis Remastered: Update 1.3.0 (PC): Performance-Verbesserungen und Bugfixes bei der Vegetationsphysik

Einem durchgesickerten Dokument von Crytek ist ebenfalls zu entnehmen, dass Crysis 2 Remastered realisiert werden soll (wir berichteten).
Performance:
- "General performance improvements for high spec systems.
- Improvements made to the performance of AMD based systems where ray tracing is set to Very high.
- Improvements made to the Optimal settings option in graphics settings. The selections should now be more in line with your pc's capabilities.
- Fixed some lighting that was missing in-game when the shadow quality setting was set to "Very high" or "Can it run Crysis".
- Improvements made to raytracing when set to "very high".
- Improvements made to look of the water in different instances for RTX GPUs (glare looks more natural, removed glowing artifacts/grain effect).
- Fixed an issue that resulted in a decrease of ~10fps when using Borderless over windowed or fullscreen.
- Fixed an issue that caused the framerate to drop when crawling through the body of a dead enemy.
- Fixed a memory leak that could occur at the beginning of Recovery - Village.
- Fixed an issue where launching the game with HDR enabled could cause artifacts to appear during cutscenes."
