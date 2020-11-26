 

Crysis Remastered: Update 1.3.0 (PC): Performance-Verbesserungen und Bugfixes bei der Vegetationsphysik

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Crysis Remastered
Publisher: Crytek
Release:
18.09.2020
18.09.2020
23.07.2020
18.09.2020
Erhältlich: Digital (PSN, Xbox Store, Epic Games Store)
Erhältlich: Digital (PSN, Xbox Store, Epic Games Store)
Erhältlich: Digital (Nintendo eShop)
Erhältlich: Digital (PSN, Xbox Store, Epic Games Store)
Test: Crysis Remastered
73
Test: Crysis Remastered
71
Test: Crysis Remastered
65
Test: Crysis Remastered
71

Wie findest Du das Spiel? 

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition [PC] - 17,99
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition [PC] - 27,99
  • Anno 1800 [PC] - 17,99
  • Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges [PC] - 8,50
  • STAR WARS: Squadrons [PC] - 22,99
  • Weitere Schnäppchen:
  • Doom Eternal (alle Systeme) - 11,99 (Saturn)
  • Burnout Paradise Remastered - 4,99 (Amazon)
  • Logitech G502 Hero Gaming-Maus - 34,12 (Saturn)
  • Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. - 58,47 (Saturn)
  • PlayStation Plus Mitgliedschaft 12 Monate - 44,99 (Amazon)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Crysis Remastered - Update 1.3.0 (PC): Performance-Verbesserungen und Bugfixes bei der Vegetationsphysik

Crysis Remastered (Shooter) von Crytek
Crysis Remastered (Shooter) von Crytek - Bildquelle: Crytek
Für Crysis Remastered ist das Update 1.3.0 auf PC veröffentlicht worden. Versprochen werden "allgemeine Performance-Verbesserungen" für High-End-Systeme, mehrere Raytracing-Optimierungen und weitere Anpassungen bei der automatischen Konfiguration der "optimalen" Einstellungen für den Rechner. Das Update nimmt aber auch viele Bugfixes vor, darunter an der Vegetationsphysik und an der Vegetation bei der Einstellung "sehr hoch".

Einem durchgesickerten Dokument von Crytek ist ebenfalls zu entnehmen, dass Crysis 2 Remastered realisiert werden soll (wir berichteten).

Performance:
  • "General performance improvements for high spec systems.
  • Improvements made to the performance of AMD based systems where ray tracing is set to Very high.
  • Improvements made to the Optimal settings option in graphics settings. The selections should now be more in line with your pc's capabilities.
  • Fixed some lighting that was missing in-game when the shadow quality setting was set to "Very high" or "Can it run Crysis".
  • Improvements made to raytracing when set to "very high".
  • Improvements made to look of the water in different instances for RTX GPUs (glare looks more natural, removed glowing artifacts/grain effect).
  • Fixed an issue that resulted in a decrease of ~10fps when using Borderless over windowed or fullscreen.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the framerate to drop when crawling through the body of a dead enemy.
  • Fixed a memory leak that could occur at the beginning of Recovery - Village.
  • Fixed an issue where launching the game with HDR enabled could cause artifacts to appear during cutscenes."

Letztes aktuelles Video: VideoTest Crysis Remastered

Quelle: Crytek, Reddit
Anzeige: Super Mario Odyssey (Switch) 44,99 ● Hyrule Warriors: Zeit der Verheerung 49,99 ● Amazon-Geräte bis zu 50 Prozent günstiger ● SAMSUNG GU55TU7079 4K UHD LED TV 388,95 ● Blu-rays: 6 für 30 Euro ● PlayStation Plus Mitgliedschaft | 12 Monate | deutsches Konto 44,99

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am