Paradise Killer: Neue Eindrücke aus dem Krimi-Abenteuer in einer surrealen offenen Welt

Wie PCGamer.com in seiner News erläutert, ist es nicht einmal wirklich klar, wer bzw. ob jemand gestorben ist oder ob es sich nur um einen "metaphorischen Tod" handelt. Das Spiel mit der Mehrdeutigkeit soll ein wichtiges Element des Abenteuers werden. In der Rolle des "Ermittlungs-Freaks" Lady Love Dies begibt man sich nach Paradise Island, um einen Mordfall aufzuklären. Dabei handelt es sich um einen Ort in einer anderen Realität, in dem sich Psychopathen und andere Durchgeknallte herumtreiben - an Verdächtigen dürfte also kein Mangel herrschen.
Im Spiel begibt man sich auf die Suche nach Hinweisen und muss versuchen, in Verhören von Verdächtigen die nötigen Beweise zu sammeln, um vor Gericht eine Verurteilung bewirken zu können. Die Steam-Seite erläutert:
"Breath life back into paradise
You are tasked with finding the killer and building an airtight case against them. Take your case to trial and argue your interpretation of the evidence. Only when someone is successfully convicted can the crime be considered solved and Paradise be saved.
Fact and truth are not the same
The “truth” is that there are many possible killers, and many ways to build a case. Even if you make a convincing case for prosecution and get someone convicted, is the mystery really solved?
Explore an island full of secrets
Paradise is an island set in an alternate future history filled with cryptic lore and even more mysteries. Examine bizarre relics to learn more about this world’s surreal history.
Find your paradise
You choose who to accuse, and build a case to support conviction. Everyone on Paradise has a secret to hide and something to gain. Old friends become new suspects, forcing you to choose between the evidence, the greater good and your own beliefs. There are many possible murderers, but who you pick will define your own personal truth.
Gather evidence
Let your personal computer and electronic assistant Starlight be your guide through another dance of an investigation. Collect evidence, record testimony and interpret the facts to form your own truth.
Unlock hidden areas
Solve hieroglyph puzzles on ancient nightmare computers to discover new areas of the island, find concealed evidence and reveal terrifying secrets."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankuendigungstrailer