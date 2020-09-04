 

Stride: VR-Parcours im Stil von Mirror's Edge erscheint heute im Early-Access

Stride
Entwickler: Joy Way
Publisher: Joy Way
Release:
Q3 2020
Early Access:
04.09.2020
Stride: VR-Parcours im Stil von Mirror's Edge erscheint heute im Early-Access

Stride (Plattformer) von Joy Way
Stride (Plattformer) von Joy Way - Bildquelle: Joy Way
Mirror's Edge in der Virtuellen Realität - diese Assoziation dürfte das Parcours-Spiel Stride bei einigen interessierten VR-Nutzern wecken. Der Titel von Joy Way lässt den Spieler schließlich über die Dächer und Balkone einer Stadt hüpfen, die sich unter Quarantäne befindet. Heute soll der Titel auf Steam im Early Access erscheinen, allerdings vorerst ohne den geplanten größeren Story-Modus. Stattdessen enthalten sind zunächst:

  • "Endless mode. Infinite level generation provides unlimited challenging terrain
  • Arena Mode. A spacious varied-terrain arena with waves of enemies. Perfect for practicing tricks and refining your shooting skills.
  • Time Chase Mode. Test your parkour-at-speed skills in a race against the clock.

The second phase of the release will be the complete story version of the game. We are working on this parallel with the Arcade Modes and will announce the official release date as soon as it’s confirmed."



15 Jahre nach einer Umweltkatastrophe ist der Stadtstaat "City-State X" noch immer von der Umgebung abgeschnitten. Der Held muss sich mit rivalisierenden Gangs herumschlagen, durch Fenster springen, an Kabeln herunterrutschen und sich eigenhändig auf Vorsprünge hinauf drücken. In den Schusswechseln mit lästigen Gangs ist es vor allem wichtig, die Umgebung für sich zu nutzen und sich gut zu positionieren - so die Steam-Beschreibung. Als Plattformen werden Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift und Windows Mixed Reality (WMR) genannt. Realistisch abgebildete Bewegungen der eigenen Hände schützen trotz aller Akrobatik angeblich vor Übelkeit:

"A note on motion sickness
Testing has shown that Stride VR does not cause significant motion sickness. The gameplay has been designed such that the player’s hand movements coincide with his avatar’s movements. This means that the load on the player’s vestibular apparatus is kept to a minimum. Although most people do feel minor uneasiness when they first start playing the game, as you master the controls, motion sickness disappears entirely."

Letztes aktuelles Video: ActionTeaser

Quelle: Steam

