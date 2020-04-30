DreamBack VR: Psychologischer VR-Grusel statt Jumpscare-Geisterbahn?

Screenshot - DreamBack VR (HTCVive) Screenshot - DreamBack VR (HTCVive) Screenshot - DreamBack VR (HTCVive) Screenshot - DreamBack VR (HTCVive) Screenshot - DreamBack VR (HTCVive) Screenshot - DreamBack VR (HTCVive) Screenshot - DreamBack VR (HTCVive) Screenshot - DreamBack VR (HTCVive) Screenshot - DreamBack VR (HTCVive) Screenshot - DreamBack VR (HTCVive) Screenshot - DreamBack VR (HTCVive)

Psychologischer Horror unterm VR-Headset - ob das gut geht? Im Adventure Dreamback VR erforscht schließlich ein ziemlich gruselig anmutendes Anwesen. Wenn nicht einmal die Entwickler genau wissen, wie ihr Titel geschrieben wird (mal mit, mal ohne Leerzeichen vorm "VR") ist das zwar kein Zeichen für Professionalität, doch die frühen Screenshots des finsteren VR-Titels können sich durchaus sehen lassen. Als Veröffentlichungsdatum gibt Entwickler und Publisher Come Over Gaming lediglich das Jahr 2020 an.Das war ja klar: Kaum musste der Mitarbeiter eines Stromversorgers mal Bereitschaft schieben, wurde er auch schon zu einem abgelegenen, verlassen wirkenden Anwesen gerufen, um die beschädigte Stromleitung zu untersuchen. Zu allem Überfluss liegt das viktorianische Rickfford Mansion auch noch im Mort Forest - wer Französisch versteht, könnte sich also schon denken, welche Grausamkeiten ihn dort erwarteten.Die Erinnerungen an jene schicksalshafte Nacht sind jedoch nur noch bruchstückhaft vorhanden. Was hat der Hauptfigur einen derartigen Schock verpasst, dass er noch Monate später kaum Schlaf findet? Um diese Frage aufzuklären, begibt man sich in die Hände eines Psychologen, der nach und nach neue grauenhafte Erinnerungen zu Tage und unters VR-Headset fördert. Als unterstützte Plattformen werden Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Valve Index und WMR genannt."TERROR IN YOUR OWN SKINDesigned from the very beginning for Virtual Reality systems, Dreamback VR immerses you in a fully interactive and detailed environment. With its immersive movement and hand controls, you will have to navigate through the eerie Rickfford Mansion to solve its puzzles and enigmas through observation and intuition. Dreamback VR focuses its spine-chilling experience in atmospheric and psychological terror, without combat or action-oriented sections.Sometimes you have to see and listen for yourself to believe in the extraordinary… but you may wish you hadn’t. Dreamback VR is optimized to offer great visual quality without sacrificing any performance, with stable frame rates and adaptative graphic options. Its audio and sound have been designed to offer an incredibly immersive experience, with dynamic spatial and binaural audio, which, together with high-quality ambience sounds and effects, create a truly harrowing unique experience.This game contains realistic representation of a fictional history which can be disturbing. Take in mind that the history its based on paranormal activities, deaths and mental disorder. Some content may not be suitable for all ages."