PLAYNE: The Meditation Game: Wohlfühlspiel gegen Stress lässt Bäume wachsen

Am 1. Mai 2020 haben Krish Shrikumar und Vismaya das Anti-Stress-Spiel PLAYNE: The Meditation Game
für PC veröffentlicht, das mit meditativen Elementen für mentales Wohlbefinden und höhere Stressresistenz sorgen soll. Während man meditiert, verändert sich die Spielwelt und es wachsen z. B. Bäume, Gras und Blumen. Auf Steam
kostet der Download 12,49 Euro, während auf itch.io
mindestens 14,99 Dollar fällig werden.
Die bisherigen Nutzerreviews auf Steam sind "sehr positiv" (aktuell sind 97 Prozent von 382 Reviews positiv). Als Spielmodi stehen ein Story- und ein Sandbox-Modus bereit. Wer Ersteren abschließt, erhält Zugang zum Evolve-Modus mit einer 25 Quadratkilometer großen Open-World-Insel. In Zusammenarbeit mit One Tree Planted
soll für jeden Spieler, der den Evolve-Modus freischaltet, ein echter Baum für den Klimaschutz gepflanzt werden
.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Trailer
Screenshot - PLAYNE: The Meditation Game (PC)
Screenshot - PLAYNE: The Meditation Game (PC)
Screenshot - PLAYNE: The Meditation Game (PC)
Screenshot - PLAYNE: The Meditation Game (PC)
Screenshot - PLAYNE: The Meditation Game (PC)
Screenshot - PLAYNE: The Meditation Game (PC)
Screenshot - PLAYNE: The Meditation Game (PC)
Screenshot - PLAYNE: The Meditation Game (PC)
Screenshot - PLAYNE: The Meditation Game (PC)
Screenshot - PLAYNE: The Meditation Game (PC)
Screenshot - PLAYNE: The Meditation Game (PC)
Screenshot - PLAYNE: The Meditation Game (PC)
Screenshot - PLAYNE: The Meditation Game (PC)
Screenshot - PLAYNE: The Meditation Game (PC)
Screenshot - PLAYNE: The Meditation Game (PC)
Screenshot - PLAYNE: The Meditation Game (PC)
Screenshot - PLAYNE: The Meditation Game (PC)
Screenshot - PLAYNE: The Meditation Game (PC)
Screenshot - PLAYNE: The Meditation Game (PC)
Screenshot - PLAYNE: The Meditation Game (PC)