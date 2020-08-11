Dirt 5: Veröffentlichung auf PC, PS4 und Xbox One um eine Woche verschoben

Die Versionen für PlayStation 5 und Xbox Series X sollen "später in diesem Jahr" folgen. Dirt 5 unterstützt Xbox Smart Delivery und Free-Upgrade-Unterstützung (PS4 -> PS5). Die Stadia-Version wird 2021 veröffentlicht. Gründe für die Terminverlegung wurden nicht genannt.
News: #DIRT5 will now launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on October 16, with three days’ early access (Oct 13) for Amplified Edition players.
THANK YOU for all your support and excitement so far – we still have so much more to show you…
