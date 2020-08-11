 

Dirt 5: Veröffentlichung auf PC, PS4 und Xbox One um eine Woche verschoben

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Dirt 5
Entwickler:
Publisher: Codemasters
Release:
16.10.2020
16.10.2020
2020
2020
16.10.2020
2020
Vorschau: Dirt 5
 
 
Vorschau: Dirt 5
 
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Vorschau: Dirt 5
 
 
Vorschau: Dirt 5
 
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Vorbestellen
ab 53,60

Wie findest Du das Spiel? 

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Devil May Cry 5 [PC] - 14,99
  • Tropico 6 El Prez Edition [PC] - 31,99
  • Bomber Crew - Deluxe Edition [PC] - 4,99
  • 10 Second Ninja X [PC] - 0,99
  • Tropico 5: Complete Collection [PC] - 9,99

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

DiRT 5: Veröffentlichung auf PC, PS4 und Xbox One um eine Woche verschoben

Dirt 5 (Rennspiel) von Codemasters
Dirt 5 (Rennspiel) von Codemasters - Bildquelle: Codemasters
Codemasters hat die Veröffentlichung von DiRT 5 um eine Woche verschoben. Das Offroad-Rennspiel wird demnach am 16. Oktober auf PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One erscheinen. Käufer der Amplified Edition erhalten "exklusiven Bonusinhalt" und können schon drei Tage vor der offiziellen Veröffentlichung spielen (also am 13. Oktober).

Die Versionen für PlayStation 5 und Xbox Series X sollen "später in diesem Jahr" folgen. Dirt 5 unterstützt Xbox Smart Delivery und Free-Upgrade-Unterstützung (PS4 -> PS5). Die Stadia-Version wird 2021 veröffentlicht. Gründe für die Terminverlegung wurden nicht genannt.


Letztes aktuelles Video: First Look | Ice Racing

Quelle: Codemasters
Dirt 5
ab 53,60 bei

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am