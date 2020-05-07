Chorus: Deep Silver kündigt Weltraum-Shooter für Xbox Series X an

Deep Silver und Entwickler Fishlabs haben im aktuellen Stream von Xbox Inside den "Space-Flight Combat Shooter" Chorus angekündigt, der 2021 für die Xbox Series X erscheinen soll. Darin übernimmt man die Rolle von Nara, um ihren Starfighter "Forsaken" zu steuern, der übrigens ein eigenes Bewusstsein besitzt. Die Story dreht sich um eine persönliche Geschichte rund um das Thema Vergeltung.
Allerlei verheerende Waffen und verrückte Fähigkeiten sollen den Space-Shooter in die kommende Generation verfrachten. Auch Trips in uralte Tempel und Reisen "hinter unsere Realität" sind geplant, um die Galaxie von ihren Unterdrückern zu befreien. Microsofts "Smart Delivery" wird auch hier angeboten - das heißt, man muss das Spiel nur auf einer der aktuellen Xbox-Plattformen kaufen und bekommt die andere Fassung auf Wunsch kostenlos dazu.
"A JOURNEY OF REDEMPTION – Become Nara, an ace pilot facing her haunted past, and Forsaken, her sentient ship. Their quest for redemption will take them across the galaxy and beyond the boundaries of reality to unite resistance forces and stop the Circle and their leader, the Great Prophet, at all costs.
VENTURE BEYOND THE VOID – Enter a dark new universe, teeming with mystery and rife with conflict. Explore sprawling space stations and trading hubs. Engage your enemies in exhilarating zero-g dogfights among exploding stars, dying planets, atmospheric asteroid belts, glittering ice fields and strange planes of existence outside our own. Chorus balances the scale and spectacle of space exploration with frenetic, fast paced action.
ONE PILOT, ONE SHIP, ONE LIVING WEAPON – Attain powerful and distinct weapons and combat upgrades. Master your ship’s unique drift mechanic and intuitive abilities including extra-sensory perception, teleportation, and telekinesis to overcome massed hordes of enemies and take down titanic battleships. Chain your powers together to become the ultimate living weapon. Rise as one. Coming soon."
von Jan Wöbbeking,