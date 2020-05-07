Scarlet Nexus: Anime-Schlitzer von Bandai Namco in bewegten Bildern auf der Xbox Series X

In Bandai Namcos Anime-Action Scarlet Nexus schlüpft der Spieler in die Rolle von Yuito Sumeragi, einem neuen Rekruten des "OSF", der genau wie sein Retter aus Kindertagen ein "Elite-Psioniker" werden will. Erste Szenen von der Xbox Series X gab es in der heutigen Inside Xbox zu sehen. Laut offizieller Website ist auch eine Umsetzung für die Xbox One geplant. Release-Termine gibt es noch nicht.
"Bewaffnet mit einem außergewöhnlichen Talent für Psychokinese betrittst Du die futuristische Stadt New Himuka, in der Du die Geheimnisse einer Welt aufdeckst, die von Technologie und übersinnlichen psionischen Fähigkeiten beherrscht wird."
"Key features
Kinetic Psychic Combat
Using psycho-kinetic abilities, the world around you becomes your greatest weapon. Lift, break and throw pieces of your environment to build your attack combos and lay waste to your enemies.
Exterminate the Others
Deranged mutants that descended from the sky, highly resistant to conventional attack methods and defenses. Tormented by the constant pain of their mutation, they seek brains of living organisms to calm their madness.
Discover a Brain Punk future
Explore and protect a futuristic Japanese landscape that combines inspirations from classic anime and western science fiction.
Deep Story Driven Experience
Dive into a complex story of bonds, courage and heroism crafted by minds behind the iconic Tales of Vesperia."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankuendigungs-Trailer
von Jan Wöbbeking,