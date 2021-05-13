 

Scarlet Nexus: Demo geplant, zuerst für Xbox One und Xbox Series X/S

Scarlet Nexus (Rollenspiel) von Bandai Namco Entertainment
Scarlet Nexus (Rollenspiel) von Bandai Namco Entertainment - Bildquelle: Bandai Namco Entertainment
Bandai Namco Entertainment hat eine Demo von Scarlet Nexus (ab 42,49 bei vorbestellen) angekündigt. Die Probeversion wird am 21. Mai zunächst für Xbox One und Xbox Series X/S erscheinen. Ab dem 28. Mai wird die Demo auch für PlayStation 4 und PlayStation 5 zur Verfügung stehen. Eine PC-Demo ist nicht allem Anschein nach nicht geplant. Die beiden Hauptfiguren Yuito Sumeragi und Kasane Randall werden spielbar sein. Der Demo-Fortschritt kann nicht in die Vollversion übernommen werden.


Das Action-Rollenspiel im Anime-Stil wird am 25. Juni 2021 für PC (Steam), PS4, PS5, Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S erscheinen. Neben der Standard-Edition hat man zusätzlich die Wahl zwischen einer Deluxe- und Guardian-Edition.

Scarlet Nexus
