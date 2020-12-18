Harvest Moon: One World: Erste Spielszenen aus dem "bisher größten" Serienteil

Wer im Shutdown Lust auf frische Landluft hat, kann sich zumindest in der Simulation Harvest Moon: One World (ab 49,99 bei vorbestellen) aufs Feld begeben. Laut Gematsu.com erscheint das bisher größte Bauernhofabenteuer in Europa erst am 5. März für die Switch. Nord- und Südamerika bekommen diese Fassung bereits am 2. März - und zusätzlich sogar eine PS4-Version am gleichen Tag.
Publisher Natsume und Entwickler Appci haben in einem Trailer vorgestellt, wie sich die Landarbeit in der Praxis gestaltet, die natürlich wieder von Erkundungen, Romanzen oder Abstechern zum Angeln aufgelockert werden wird:
"Key Features
- Explore five unique and colorful areas: the sprawling grasslands of Calisson, the gorgeous beaches of Halo Halo, the searing desert heat of Pastilla, the cozy hills of Lebkuchen, and the snowy mountains of Salmiakki!
- Play as a boy or a girl and woo one of five handsome bachelors and five beautiful bachelorettes, each with their own unique personality and backstory!
- Raise and keep animals such as cows, sheep, goats, and even reindeer!
- Use your Expando-Farm to easily travel from one area to another!"
von Jan Wöbbeking,
Harvest Moon: One World - Spielszenen aus dem "bisher größten" Serienteil
