Die Schlümpfe - Mission Blattpest: Mit dem Laubbläser durch den Schlumpf-Wald - ab Oktober 2021

Gut ein Jahr nach der Ankündigung eines neuen Schlumpf-Spiels zeigt Microids erste Eindrücke aus dem 3D-Plattformer Die Schlümpfe - Mission Blattpest alias The Smurfs - Mission Vileaf. Der Name komt nicht von ungefähr: Ein Großteil der Spielmechaniken scheint sich um einen Laubbläser namens "Smurfizer" zu drehen.
Dieser lässt u.a. Brücken aus Ranken anwachsen oder als Hilfmittel für hohe Sprünge, Gleitflüge oder Sturzflüge nutzen. So lassen sich etwa weite Abgründe besser überbrücken. Als Gegner wartet natürlich der alte Erzfeind aller Schlümpfe - Gargamel. Er hat die hinterlistige "Vileaf"-Pflanze gezüchtet, die Schlümpfe anlockt und einsperrt. Auch für den Rest des Waldes stellt die Killerpflanze eine gewaltige Gefahr dar. Um diese mit Hilfe des Smurfizers auszuradieren, schlumpft der Spieler in die Rollen von Schlumpfette, Hefty, Brainy und den Chefkoch.
Ein Termin wurde ebenfalls verkündet: Die Schlümpfe - Mission Blattpest erscheint 26. Oktober 2021 für PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One und Nintendo Switch. Im Jahr 2022 folgen Umsetzungen für PlayStation 5 sowie Xbox Series X/S.
"Game details:
- Embark on a brand new journey with a unique and easy to pick up gameplay. The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf will appeal to all gamer profiles, fans of the cute characters, or 3D platformer aficionados, would they be beginners or experienced players.
- A one-of-a-kind roster! Take control of 4 emblematic Smurfs: Smurfette, Hefty, Brainy and Chef.
- The Smurfizer, a very smurful tool! Your do-it-all Smurfizer will not only allow you to heal the corrupted plants but also facilitate your progression through the game thanks to its multiple functions! Jump higher, glide, dive and overcome all the obstacles you’ll encounter!
- A platform Adventure game with a capital A! Explore each corner of the 5 worlds and find your way through the levels to collect all the ingredients to prepare the antidote the forest desperately needs!
- Bring the Smurfs’ village back to life! Find useful items along the way to upgrade your Smurfizer and work towards bringing the Smurf village back to its former glory!"
