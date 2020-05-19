Shoujo City: Dating-Sim für Anime-Fans verlässt den Early Access

Am 16. Mai 2020 haben die Entwickler von Shoujo City
Version 1.0 ihrer Anime-Dating-Simulation auf PC (Steam
), Android (Google Play
) und iOS (App Store
) veröffentlicht und den Early Access damit offiziell beendet. Die iOS-Fassung enthalte aufgrund von Apples Zensurrichtlinien allerdings keinen Story-, sondern nur den Sandbox-Modus. Neue Inhalte seien aber auch für die iOS-Version in Planung.
Während die Smartphone-Fassungen auf ein Free-to-play-Modell mit In-App-Käufen setzen, werden für den Download der PC-Fassung 9,99 Euro fällig. Inhaltlich wird eine Mischung aus Visual-Novel-Elementen und städtischem Erkundungsabenteuer mit Anime- und Otaku-Kultur in Tokio geboten. Die bisherigen Nutzerreviews auf Steam sind "sehr positiv" (derzeit sind 94 Prozent von 93 Reviews positiv). Auf Google Play liegt der aktuelle Wertungsschnitt bie 3,8, im App Store bei 3,5 von fünf Sternen.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch Trailer
Screenshot - Shoujo City (PC)
