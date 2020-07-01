Street Power Football: Ende August ist Anstoß

"Der Vorverkauf der Box für die aktuelle Konsolengeneration ist ab sofort bei ausgewählten Händlern möglich. Die digitale Version kann ab dem 13. Juli auf Steam und für alle anderen Plattformen vorbestellt werden.
Street Power Football bringt die magische Atmosphäre des Straßenfußballs nach Hause: Die Over-The-Top-Fußball- und Arcade-Gaming-Erfahrung kombiniert einen kreativen Grafikstil mit energiegeladener Action, insgesamt sechs verschiedenen Spielmodi, einer Vielzahl an Anpassungsmöglichkeiten für den Style des eigenen Teams, mitreißender Musik und vielem mehr.
(...)
Key Features
- Become Street King – Create your own character and become the protege of Street Legend Sean Garnier as you blow away the competition and rule the streets with your baller moves.
- Play with Friends – Grab your friends and compete head-to-head locally or online. If you’re more of a team player, grab a friend and compete against the AI in Street Power Matches with up to three playable characters on each team! Challenge yourself in front of an audience as you play solo in Trick Shot and Become King modes!
- Game Modes – Explore and master all six unique game modes: Dance-like Freestyle, two-versus-two or three-versus-three Street Power matches, Trick Shot, Panna Cage Battles, Elimination and Become the Street King story mode.
- Signature Tricks and Superpowers – Play with style and stun your opponents with sick tricks like Boyka’s backflip, Liv’s around the world or Melody’s special moves. Unleash amazing superpowers and blow away the competition.
- Style Points – Customize your team with stylish street fashions, custom emotes, tattoos, and more!
- Authentic Streetstyle Culture – Play with the best Street and Freestyle players in the world including Sean Garnier, Melody Donchet, Liv Cooke, Andrew Henderson, Raquel “Freestyle” Benetti, Daniel Got Hits, JaviFreestyle and more!
- Build the Hype – Turn up the volume with hyped-up tracks from The Black-Eyed Peas, DJ Snake, Snap, and Daniel Got Hits as you take to streetstyle stages from around the world, including the official Red Bull Street Style World Championship stage."