 

Warface: Breakout: Ranglisten-Matches und erste Season gestartet

Warface: Breakout
Publisher: MY.GAMES
26.05.2020
Nachrichten

Warface: Breakout - Ranglisten-Matches und erste Season gestartet

Warface: Breakout (Shooter) von MY.GAMES
Warface: Breakout (Shooter) von MY.GAMES - Bildquelle: MY.GAMES
In Warface: Breakout auf PlayStation 4 und Xbox One sind die Ranglisten-Matches mit der ersten Season eröffnet worden. Auch neue Herausforderungen und freischaltbare Inhalte werden versprochen, wobei der erreichte Rang jeweils auch bestimmte Belohnungen verspricht (höherer Rang -> bessere Belohnung).

Sämtliche Seasons sollen kostenlos veröffentlicht werden. Neue Skins für Waffen sowie Charaktere und Karten sind (pro Season) geplant. Zwei Drittel der Spieler von Warface: Breakout kommen aus den USA, verriet der Publisher derweil.

"We're thrilled to hear the community feedback", sagte Ivan Pabiarzhyn (Franchise Lead). "With the following seasonal content drops we will be introducing exclusive content, new character and weapon skins, new maps, and more. As promised, each and every update will be completely free."

Letztes aktuelles Video: Season 1 Trailer



Quelle: Warface

